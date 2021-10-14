WATCH: Bulawayo Chiefs’ technical staff complete with arrival of Iranian exercise physiology expert

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO Chiefs completed beefing up their technical staff following the arrival of Iranian exercise physiology expert Pouria Jarrahi.

The Iranian fitness coach arrived in Bulawayo yesterday, a week after new head coach Nilton Terroso jetted in.

The pair will get the first feel of domestic football when Chiefs hunt for their first win in the Chibuku Super Cup against Chicken Inn on Saturday at Barbourfields Stadium.

Terroso has been with the team for a week and the arrival of Jarrahi, a holder of a masters in sports science degree from the University of Guilan in northern Iran, should ease the load on the Chiefs’ technical team.

Among his duties is to plan the workload for each player.

Chiefs have fully embraced a scientific approach to football, and Jarrahi, who is also a skilled physical performance analyser, will monitor players using GPS as well as their heart rate virality (HRV).

Former Highlanders’ winger Abraham Mbayiwa will understudy Jarrahi to gain knowledge on new recovery methods in football, screening and prevention of injuries, conditioning and preparation of injured players.

Terroso, who recommended Jarrahi to the club, said the latter’s “expertise and knowledge will be beneficial” to Chiefs.

“If you look at the skills possessed by Terroso and Jarrahi, the local guys working with them stand to benefit a lot. As a club, we know they will transfer their skills to our coaches and the players. We are happy to welcome PJ (Jarrahi) to the team,” said Chiefs’ media officer Thulani Sibanda. – @ZililoR