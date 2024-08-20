Watch: Bulawayo City Council reconstructs Robert Mugabe Way and 8th Avenue Intersection into turn-left-only Road
Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]
THE Bulawayo City Council has started reconstructing Robert Mugabe Way and 8th Avenue intersection into a turn left only road as part of measures to deal with congestion in the city centre.
Council workers were on Tuesday morning seen conducting the rehabilitation works on the road.
Road markings were already painted instructing road users on the direction to follow.
