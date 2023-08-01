WATCH: Bulawayo finalises preparations for Presidential Star Rally tomorrow

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

THERE’S a hive of activity at Cowdray Park ground just behind Mkhithika Primary School as workers make final preparations for the Presidential Star Rally to be addressed by the Zanu-PF First Secretary, President Mnangagwa tomorrow.



Four big tents and seven cone-shaped tents have been pitched while 70 mobile toilets have already been mounted.



Two borehole drilling trucks from the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) are on-site drilling boreholes for easy access to water by the tens of thousands of party supporters expected to throng the venue tomorrow, just three days after another fully packed rally held at Nkayi Centre in Matabeleland North on Sunday.



Bulawayo’s secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Mr Paul Nyoni is leading senior civil servants observing the preparations.

Tomorrow’s rally will be the first that the party will hold where it has already secured three national assembly seats uncontested following the disqualification of 12 Citizens’ Coalition for Change candidates after they filed their nomination papers after the deadline.



The uncontested seats are Cowdray Park, Bulawayo South and Bulawayo Central where the party is represented by Professor Mthuli Ncube, Cde Raj Modi and Cde Tendai Charuka respectively.

Before the main rally tomorrow, President Mnangagwa is expected to tour the United Bulawayo Hospitals where the Second Republic built a state-of-the-art medical laboratory to the tune of over US$1.5 million.

He will also visit Mpilo Central Hospital as well as Cure Hospital.