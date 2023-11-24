WATCH: Bulawayo gets fire tenders

Bulawayo City Council receives the new fire tenders bought from Belarus by the government using devolution funds at the Large City Hall yesterday

Mkhululi Ncube, [email protected]

BULAWAYO City Council (BCC) yesterday got a major boost from Government when it took delivery of four fire tenders procured by the Second Republic on behalf of the country’s 92 local authorities using part of their 2021 devolution funds.

The fire tenders deal was secured by Government from Belarus and is set to improve national safety as a number of local authorities have been running with depleted or no fire tenders at all.

Bulawayo is witnessing a sharp increase in fire incidents with an average of 10 fire calls being received daily and this has been taking a toll on the firefighting equipment.

Recent fires in the city included the explosion of a petrol storage tank last Saturday that resulted in a raging fire that reduced several vehicles to shells at a fuel depot in the Kelvin West industrial area. Two months ago 15 cars were also reduced to shells following a fire at a workshop in Mzilikazi suburb.

In September, Mutize Flea Market in the city centre, known as the Little Musina, was razed to the ground after a fire broke out early in the morning.

The delivery of four fire tenders is therefore a big relief to the city which has been operating with just four fire tenders out of a fleet of 18.

The council has said for it to promptly respond to fire calls, it requires at least 15 fire engines.

The city has four fire stations located at strategic positions in the city to enable it to respond to fire calls in the shortest possible time.

The council, besides shortage of fire tenders, is also facing shortage of qualified firefighters as many of them are leaving to seek opportunities elsewhere. The city lost 38 firefighters this year alone.

The Fire Brigade says it receives an average of ten fire calls a day and 60 percent of the fires are caused by carelessly discarded lit materials while 30 percent are caused by electrical faults.

Speaking during the handover and commissioning of the four fire tenders, Bulawayo Mayor Councillor David Coltart hailed the delivery of the tenders saying they will go a long way in addressing challenges faced by the city in its endeavour to protect lives and property.

“Today is a special moment as we have received four new fire tenders for this great city.

“As a council, we have been bemoaning the fact that we have few fire tenders which has left our city in an exceptionally vulnerable state,” he said.

“We hope these fire tenders are going to fill a very serious gap in our fire defence. Unfortunately, we continue to record an increase in the number of fire incidences in our city, and in the last five years, we have had 2 513 fire calls with the highest being 675 in 2021 which is an average of two fire calls per day.”

Clr Coltart noted that during the dry season, the number of fire incidents goes up exponentially causing a huge strain on the council’s Fire Brigade.

He challenged residents to avoid bad practices such as burning refuse resulting in uncontrolled fires.

“We are very grateful that we have received these fire tenders but we hope going forward there will be consultation for consensus with Government. We look forward to a close relationship between council and Government,” said Clr Coltart.

He said council has major issues it needs to tackle with the assistance of Central Government such as the project to draw water from Nyamandlovu Aquifer.

Speaking during the same event, Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube who handed over the fire tenders to council on behalf of Government, said the equipment will help improve national safety.

“The firefighting equipment is meant to assist in enhancing national safety as these fire engines are being distributed across all 92 local authorities in Zimbabwe. The importance of fire tenders cannot be over-emphasised as they are crucial in the field of fire safety,” she said.

Minister Ncube said Government realised that the fire tenders are key in protecting lives and property hence it decided to assist councils to buy them.

BCC chamber secretary, Mrs Sikhangele Zhou who is in charge of the fire and ambulance department, said the city has not been able to buy fire tenders for the last 20 years and had heavily relied on the donated equipment from Operation Florian, a UK-based fire and rescue service charity organisation.

She said the new ambulances come with an increased water-holding capacity and foam which will increase the capacity to fight fires.

“The four fire tenders are fitted with 5 000 litre water tanks and 300 litres of foam and they could be used as backup for the existing tenders,” said Mrs Zhou. — @themkhust