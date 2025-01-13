WATCH: Bulawayo hosts first Legal Year opening outside Harare

Nqobile Bhebhe, [email protected]

TODAY marks a historic occasion as Chief Justice Luke Malaba presides over the official opening of the 2025 legal year at the Bulawayo High Court. The landmark event, traditionally held at the Constitutional Court in Harare, signifies a significant shift in the Judiciary’s approach, aligning with the Government’s devolution agenda.

By hosting the main ceremony in Bulawayo, the Judiciary demonstrates its commitment to decentralising State functions and enhancing accessibility for citizens across the country. Replica ceremonies will be held concurrently in Harare, Mutare, Masvingo, and Chinhoyi.

Speaking to the Chronicle at the Bulawayo High Court, Judiciary Service Commission Secretary, Mr Walter Chikwana, highlighted the significance of the historic event. He stressed that the ceremony will provide a platform for Chief Justice Malaba to outline a clear and comprehensive roadmap for the Judiciary in the year ahead.

“As part of the tradition, the Chief Justice delivers a keynote address as part of the judiciary’s accountability to the public. The Chief Justice is supposed to report to the people on the performance and operations of the judiciary for the previous year, which is 2024. That’s what the Chief Justice is going to do by providing all the operations that took place during the year under review, including statistics on court performances, starting from the Magistrates Court, going right up to the Constitutional Court.

“The Chief Justice will also share the direction and trajectory that the judiciary is going to take in 2025. The emphasis for this year is on stakeholder collaboration and participation in the administration of justice

“This is because the JSC has taken the position that the administration of justice can never be done successfully without stakeholder involvement in collaborating and coming together to ensure that the administration of justice is effective and efficient. Therefore, that is the target which the Chief Justice will be taking,” said Mr Chikwana, who was overseeing the preparations.

He said the shift to Bulawayo is consistent with the constitutional policy and the imperative on devolution, as well as the government policy and National Development Strategy (NDS1), which directs the decentralisation of Government institutions.

He said that Judge President of the High Court, Justice Mary Dube, will attend the Bulawayo ceremony.

Deputy Chief Justice Mrs Elizabeth Gwaunza will preside over the event in Harare, while Mrs Marie-Anne Gowora, a judge of the Constitutional Court, will oversee the ceremony in Masvingo.

In Mutare, Justice Ben Hlatshwayo, also a judge of the Constitutional Court, will headline proceedings, while the Deputy Judge President, Justice Garainesu Mawadze, will preside over proceedings at Chinhoyi High Court.

Mr Chikwana said Chief Justice Malaba will host a dinner for approximately 200 delegates, including key partners in the justice sector in Bulawayo.

The dinner has become a tradition and provides an opportunity for various players in the justice system to interact with the Chief Justice.

Expected attendees include the President of the Chief’s Council, Chief Mtshane Khumalo, Prosecutor General Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo, Attorney-General Mrs Virginia Mabhiza, and several top judiciary officials in the region.

The Chronicle news crew observed judiciary staff making frantic preparations at the High Court.

A tent to house some guests has been pitched at the venue.

Roads leading to the Bulawayo High Court along Herbert Chitepo Street and Eighth Avenue are expected to be barricaded in anticipation of this significant day in the country’s legal calendar.