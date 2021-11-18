WATCH: Bulawayo leather producer excites interest at IATF2021

The Chronicle

Business Reporter

BULAWAYO-based manufacturing company, Good Hope Leather Products, is among the 30 local businesses that are exhibiting at the ongoing Intra-Africa Trade Fair (IATF)2021 in Durban, South Africa.

The company is showcasing its unique export quality products. Their crocodile and ostrich leather products produced by the company “are a major hit” at the ongoing

@iatf2021, says ZimTrade, the country’s trade promotion and development agency.

“They are engaging partners from the region & beyond. Video courtesy of ZimTrade.”

 

 

