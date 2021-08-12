Breaking News
WATCH: Bulawayo says goodbye to heroine Jane Ngwenya

12 Aug, 2021 - 15:08 0 Views
0 Comments
The Chronicle

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

NATIONAL heroine, Cde Jane Ngwenya’s body left Bulawayo for Harare on Thursday  for burial at the National Heroes Acre on Friday.

The hearse, with personalised plates written, “RIP Cde Jane Ngwenya, Phepha S’tshela” was accompanied, by a motorcade that comprised of police, the army, prisons and other various Government vehicles.

The body left Doves Funeral Parlour in Bulawayo in the morning.

 

There was a brief service at the Doves Funeral Services Parlour with selected members of the family.

The chief mourner, Matabeleland South resident Minister Abedinico Ncube was among the people who came to pay their last respects.

Zanu-PF Senator and Central Committee member Cde Molly Mpofu and Bulawayo Resident Minister Judith Ncube were among the mourners. – @bonganinkunzi

