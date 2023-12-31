WATCH: Bulawayo Wanderers/Eagles FC players meet

Lovemore Dube, [email protected]

ON Saturday former Bulawayo Wanderers/Eagles players met in the city to catch up.

The team became defunct in the early 1990s due to lack of funding.

Kenneth Thebe, Itai Masawi, Felix Chuma, Joseph Ndlovu, Sam Sibanda and Zenzo Rwodzi were the players who managed to meet and took time to reminisce.

The players said their colleagues also met in Johannesburg and there are efforts to come up with a welfare society to assist in hard times and also help perpetuate the team’s rich history and legacy.