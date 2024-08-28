WATCH: Bulawayo whiz-kid creates pothole repair drone

Peter Matika, [email protected]

AN 18-year-old schoolboy from Christian Brothers’ College (CBC) in Bulawayo has created a drone equipped with a machine-learning algorithm to effectively map and repair potholes.

Rahil Bhavan was inspired to develop the drone after witnessing the ongoing pothole problem in the city.

The drone autonomously analyses road surfaces and accurately locates areas with potholes in real-time.

The data-driven approach allows for prioritisation of repairs and improves operational efficiency while reducing maintenance costs in the long run.

Bhavan hopes to implement the technology across Zimbabwe to improve infrastructure management and safety for pedestrians and motorists.

He spoke to the Chronicle on Monday about the inspiration behind the drone and expressed his enthusiasm for leveraging advanced technology to address critical infrastructure challenges in the city.

He said he had been diligently working on a cutting-edge project to develop a drone that will assist the Bulawayo City Council to identify potholes across the city.

“I saw the need for a practical and efficient method to address the pothole crisis in our city. Technology can play a crucial role in solving real-world issues, and I wanted to contribute in a meaningful way,” said Bhavan.

“I have always been passionate about using my skills to make a positive difference in the world. With this drone and machine learning algorithm combination, I believe we can transform the way potholes are identified and repaired in Bulawayo.”

He said the drone is designed to autonomously scan and analyse road surfaces to pinpoint areas affected by potholes with precision and accuracy.

Bhavan, who is also a junior city councillor said the data-driven approach not only accelerates the detection process but also ensures that repairs are prioritised based on their severity, leading to a more proactive and targeted maintenance strategy.

“The drone’s ability to generate real-time reports and analytics offers local authorities invaluable insights into the condition of road networks, enabling them to make data-informed decisions on infrastructure planning and resource allocation,” said Bhavan.

By digitising the pothole repair process, he said his technology promises to optimise operational efficiency and reduce maintenance costs in the long run.

Looking ahead, Bhavan envisions further enhancements to the drone technology, with plans to incorporate features that can facilitate seamless communication between the drone and municipal authorities.

“His ultimate goal is to scale up the project and make a tangible impact on urban infrastructure management beyond Bulawayo.

Bhavan, however, said developing the technology came with so many challenges, one of them being to secure a licence to fly the contraption, which he assembled by himself using various parts.

“Acquiring parts has also been a nightmare but I have been able to get them. I have had to make some parts on my own using a 3-D printer,” he said.

“The drone has a battery that can last a flight time of about an hour and can be controlled manually using a remote. In the future, I hope to develop it so that it is controlled from a computer.”

Bhavan said the project was part of his social responsibility effort as a junior councillor.

“The school and city council have been very supportive. I hope to get endorsements once the project is finally up and running,” said Bhavan.

He said he was inspired to design the drone after visiting Nelson Mandela University in Gqeberha, South Africa, where he saw other learners of his age designing and developing smart gadgets.

As Bhavan prepares for its official deployment in the coming months, he remains committed to driving positive change through technology and innovation.

“With its potential to transform pothole repairs and road maintenance in Bulawayo, this ground-breaking solution is poised to set a new standard for infrastructure management in the region,” said Bhavan.

He also said as part of the school’s robotics club, they are working on building a computer based on a programme from 1975 models.

“What we are doing now is what countries in the first world teach their students in middle school. This should be a standard and must be implemented across all schools in Zimbabwe,” said Bhavan.

Mr Samson Moyo, a science teacher at the CBC, said the school is proud of Bhevan’s ingenuity.

“We are immensely proud of Rahil’s exceptional initiative and dedication to leveraging technology for social good. His project exemplifies the innovative spirit we strive to foster in our students,” he said.

“Christian Brothers’ College is proud to support and nurture such forward-thinking endeavours that make a positive difference in society.”

As Bhavan continues to refine his drone technology, his dedication and creativity serve as a testament to the power of youth-led innovation in addressing pressing community challenges.

“We are excited to explore how this innovative drone technology can enhance our efforts to maintain and improve our city’s roads. By harnessing the power of machine learning, we anticipate a significant improvement in the quality and speed of pothole repairs,” added Mr Moyo.