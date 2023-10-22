WATCH: ‘Bulawayo you have embarrassed us’

File photo: Young Stunna talking to his crew following the technical glitch after abruptly stopping his set without an explanation

Online Reporter

JUST when there seemed to be a glimmer of hope and improvement in hosting events, crowd trouble reared its ugly head on Saturday night at the “Shorts and Shades featuring Young Stunna” gig at the Bulawayo International Exhibition Centre.

Deplorable scenes characterised by fans throwing missiles on stage meant that Young Stunna wouldn’t perform and wheel-spinner, Nizhe De Soul was forced to cut his otherwise enthralling set short.

Before the disgraceful outburst, fans had waited patiently for the “Adiwele” hitmaker but grew increasingly frustrated as there was no sign of him at the venue.

Neither was there an update about his whereabouts.

It all started with the now infamous anthem of disgruntlement, “Int’oyenzayo s’yay’zonda” when Nizhe De Soul was on stage and then bottle by bottle, missiles flew to the stage leading to the DJ taking cover.

A voice was heard from the Public Address (PA) system bellowing the words, “Bulawayo you have embarrassed us. Lithi abuye kanjan’uYoung Stunna lijika amambodlela?”

The words, which should have brought the rowdy audience back to its senses, fell on deaf ears as unruly elements continued to raise Cain.

The reason why Young Stunna did not perform are still sketchy as there has been no official word from the sponsors.

This is not the first time that a Young Stunna show has ended controversially after he once stormed off stage without any explanation at the Queens Sports Club and is infamous for performing short sets.