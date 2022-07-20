WATCH: Business-to-business engagements underway as Mine Entra conference kicks off

Nqobile Bhebhe, Senior Business Reporter

THE country’s premium 25th edition of the Mining, Engineering and Transport (Mine Entra) exhibition, has kicked off in Bulawayo amid high expectations from both local and foreign participants.

Commonly known as Mine Entra, the specialised exhibition, which returns after a two-year absence owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, is held at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre from today to Friday.

The silver jubilee edition runs under the theme: “Explore. Extract. Expand — Towards Sustainable Mining Value Chains.”

Last year, the exhibition was cancelled after being slated for November 3 to 5.

In 2020, the exhibition was held virtually on account of the Covid-19 pandemic.

President Mnangagwa will be the guest of honour and is set to deliver the keynote address during the Mine Entra Conference and official opening ceremony tomorrow.

Today, the exhibition is opened to business visitors.

Exhibitors said they are looking forward to expanding their reach in the industry through networking and sharing ideas.

Throughout its existence, Mine Entra has successfully introduced new suppliers, ideas, technologies, services and products to an ever-increasing number of Zimbabwean mining operators.

The mining industry is one of Zimbabwe’s economic mainstays with the sector presently contributing about 70 percent of the country’s foreign currency earnings.