WATCH: Businessman becomes ‘servant of God’ in ECG Jesus Nation church

Peter Matika

[email protected]

IT is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle, than for a rich man to enter the kingdom of God, so goes the saying but it’s a different story for a local prominent businessman.

High-flying businessman Bulisani Tshuma the proprietor of Membar Investments, Cover Supermarkets, Membar Milling and farmer is now a born-again Christian, as he not so long ago was ordained as a pastor.

Tshuma is serving under the flagship of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Jesus Nation, run by Malawian prophet Shepherd Bushiri.

Tshuma holds a high-ranking position in the church, and is regarded as a national elder within the church.

He is the resident pastor of the church in Bulawayo and is also the Bulawayo Metropolitan regional pastor.

Tshuma said he has been enlightened by the wisdom of God through the teachings of Christ and the Bible.

He said his story would be inspirational as he, like many others who have turned over a new leaf, are from the “wild”.

“I am from the wild. Not many people would believe it but I have accepted Christ and the calling to serve God. When I say I am from the wild I mean I didn’t believe in the word. It is even written in the scriptures that most men of God were not Saints. Look at Moses’ story for instance. But it is all about accepting the calling and being inspired and shown the path and light,” said Tshuma.

He said he experienced a moment of self-introspection, where he saw that as a man he had acquired it all.

“I felt empty inside. In as much as I have acquired it all, the wealth still meant nothing. This is when I received a revelation. Christ was the answer to my wholesomeness. Our generation is the one that saw the rise of HIV and Aids and other deadly diseases. We experienced a lot and survived. We survived all this through the grace of God and we as human beings need to be grateful,” said Tshuma

He said it has been a year since he was ordained as the resident pastor at the church, and has been serving for almost 15 years.

“Through the acceptance of Christ can we solve problems, the drug issues we are facing as a nation. The economic hardships we are faced with, the anger we feel as a kinsman can all be taken away by accepting God,” said Tshuma.

He said he was grateful to have reached his age, which he did not disclose.

“Not many of us live to get to this age, rich or not. I am 50 something and I look at how much I could have learnt before but I am still grateful. What made me turn was the fact that I didn’t believe in what science requires us to. God created the earth and so did He man. And that’s how I decided to follow Christ,” said Tshuma.

He said he as a born again had managed to inspire his peers who were now born again Christians.

“The inspiration I gave my friends and peers and those in the business community is wholesome. If a businessman like myself can turn my life around then what stops the rest of the world? As a leader in my church I am proud to see the flock grow as we now have thousands of congregants gathering every Sunday. Even at our weekly services we are seeing the numbers grow and it is inspirational,” said Tshuma.

He said as leaders in the business community they all had a role to play in saving the souls of people.

Tshuma said he is a humble businessman who does not meddle in affairs that do not concern him but has an open-door policy to those that require counselling.

“As a servant of God I am open to anyone who wishes to be saved. Even to those who require spiritual counselling and biblical teachings. Let not earthly possessions taint your heart. Bring yourself to the Lord and you shall be saved,” said Tshuma.