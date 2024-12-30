WATCH| Businessman’s generosity brings festive cheer to Skopo Adventist Mission

Mbulelo Mpofu recently in Nkayi

SKOPO Adventist Mission in Nkayi recently witnessed a heart-warming scene of joy and gratitude as Mr Craig Tsepo Ntuliki arrived on behalf of the benevolent Bulawayo philanthropist, Mr Mthabisi Moyo.

The community, located 200 kilometres from Bulawayo, rejoiced as Mr Ntuliki brought essential resources to brighten the holiday season.

Skopo Mission was transformed into a hub of festive cheer as Mr Ntuliki presented over 200 loaves of bread, 600 drinks, money, a beast for slaughter, and various gifts for local pupils. These items were symbols of Mr Moyo’s commitment to uplifting the community, and the response from the locals was overwhelmingly warm.

The atmosphere was electric with joyous laughter and heartfelt gratitude as the community welcomed Mr Ntuliki with open arms.

Mr Mqhuzula Nyathi, the headman from nearby Kimbi Village, expressed his gratitude for the kindness that Mr Moyo had shown.

The gifts brought much-needed relief to the community, and their appreciation shone through their smiles.

“This is a wonderful gift for our community. We are grateful for Moyo’s generosity, which will bring joy to many families this festive season,” Mr Nyathi said, visibly moved.

Mr Ntuliki, founder and director of Craluic Petroleum Solutions (Pvt) Ltd, emphasised the importance of philanthropy and community empowerment throughout his visit.

He shared that if he and Mr Moyo had been afforded more time, they would have liked to do even more for the people of Nkayi.

“We believe in the power of giving and the impact it can have in uplifting communities. It’s about creating opportunities and making a difference in people’s lives,” he stated.

The visit also highlighted the valuable farming equipment that had been donated to the community by Dr Kudakwashe Tagwirei and his wife, Sandra, through the Bridging Gaps Foundation.

Mr Ntuliki noted that this equipment would significantly enhance agricultural productivity in the area, enabling local farmers to better support their families and contribute to the local economy.

“The farming tools are a game-changer for this community. They will help families cultivate their lands more effectively, ensuring food security and improving livelihoods. Philanthropy shouldn’t just stop at immediate relief; it should also focus on long-term sustainability,” he remarked. As the day unfolded, Mr Ntuliki expressed profound gratitude for the opportunity to represent Mr Moyo and deliver these essential resources.

His admiration for the Tagwireis’ philanthropic efforts was evident as he acknowledged their commitment to improving lives across Zimbabwe.

“Their work inspires us all. Collaboration among businesspeople and philanthropists is vital. Together, we can create a ripple effect of positive change, especially in rural and remote areas where the need is greatest,” he said.

Mr Ntuliki captured the essence of giving by quoting Mother Teresa. “It’s not how much we give but how much love we put into giving.”

This powerful statement resonated with the audience, serving as a reminder that the true spirit of philanthropy lies in the compassion and sincerity behind each gesture of kindness.

As the sun began to set over Nkayi, the community celebrated not only the gifts received but also the connections forged through generosity and goodwill.

The festive spirit was palpable, marked by laughter, shared stories, and a renewed sense of hope.

Mr Moyo’s contributions have not only brought material support to Skopo Adventist Mission but also fostered a sense of unity and purpose among the community members.

The day served as a powerful reminder that even small acts of kindness rooted in love can have a profound impact on the lives of others.

