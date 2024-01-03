WATCH: Busta 929’s absence fails to dampen spirits at Munch & Sip New Year’s Eve

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

No Busta 929, no problem! That was the prevailing sentiment among nocturnal party animals at the Munch & Sip New Year’s Eve Edition, even though Busta 929 from South Africa, slated to headline the event, was a no-show after missing his flight to Zimbabwe, according to organisers.

News of the Amapiano sensation’s absence threatened to dampen spirits, but the audience was determined to end 2023 on a high note.

Munch & Sip’s posted on their social media account:

“Unfortunately, after the much-anticipated Munch & Sip, Busta 929 did not board the flight. We sincerely regret this, especially as it was our first attempt at featuring an international artiste. We hope to receive an explanation with the assistance of the National Arts Council.”

Despite the setback, local performers successfully kept the energy alive, ensuring the masses welcomed 2024 in style at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

As expected, The Travellers Band which rocked the April edition, stole the show with an energetic Afro-fusion performance, incorporating solo rock riffs, hip-hop, Amapiano, reggae, and sungura renditions of popular songs. The band’s well-rehearsed set showcased why they were crowned the Chibuku Road to Fame champions in 2017.

On the decks, DJ Keezy, DJ Teflon, DJ Stokswit, and Ash T kept the crowd entertained, while Bhila, Mandie Mae, Brintz, Tsepiso, Asante Mo, along with Sekunjalo Ma Afrika Productions, ensured the party continued.

The fusion of food and drink was evident with various stalls catering to the culinary and beverage needs of the attendees, including Bhenasvilla Barbeque, Cannisters, Fazi Food Factory, Lupane Veggies, Magriza Made Me Cook, and Ma’s Deli.

As the New Year approached, DJ Wellyonz led a ten-second midnight countdown to 2024, creating a frenzy among the crowd.

This event marked the second installment of Munch & Sip in 2023, with the first one held at Criterion Parks in Burnside in April. Busta 929 joins the list of South African artistes who have been unable to perform in Bulawayo due to similar reasons, including Daliwonga and Felo Le Tee. His absence however, could have been due to an injury he sustained on his leg following a car accident that he was involved in last week leading him to cancel gigs. – @MbuleloMpofu.