WATCH: Byo Women and Men Exposed: Police say administrators could face arrest

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo have warned that cyberbullying is a crime and those administrators of the WhatsApp groups face arrest if they violate the law.

The warning comes amidst a surge in the creation of online communities dedicated to sharing pictures and information about individuals suspected of engaging in extramarital affairs. Lately, social media has been set ablaze with two WhatsApp groups “Byo Men Exposed” and “Byo Women and Men Exposed”

Both groups have over 1 000 members.

He said aggrieved parties should report to their nearest police station.

“What is happening is cyberbullying, which is a crime as the dissemination of personal information or pictures without consent can have serious legal repercussions. Administrators of these WhatsApp groups are being reminded of their responsibility to adhere to privacy laws and regulations, particularly concerning the sharing of sensitive personal information and pictures,” said Inspector Ncube.

WATCH HERE: https://youtu.be/_CakKxKQ_Q0?si=ktYCKKuiakGzx5Bv

“While addressing issues of infidelity is understandable, it’s essential to do so in a manner that respects individuals’ privacy rights and complies with the law. We can’t rule out marriages and relationships being broken due to these posts, including crimes of passion.”

There were three administrators for “Bulawayo Men Exposed” with the user name BYO MEN EXPOSED, who created the group on Tuesday at 10.26 AM using a South African phone number, the other ~Mss Pryde using a USA phone number, and ~Slay with Kia using a Zimbabwean number.

In the “Byo Women and Men Exposed the group admins are ~Chubby Nigga, ~Gudo, and ~R all using Zimbabwe phone numbers, and ~Mandla Mpofu using a South African number. The user name ~R created the group as a response to Byo Men Exposed at 2.24 PM on Tuesday.

The rules of the groups are no fighting over men, we are all here to find out the truth, if you think you are eating your man alone post his (picture) on view once, whatever happens here stays here, no cyberbullying allowed, no impersonation.

In the Bulawayo Men Exposed, women post a view once picture of themselves with their loved one or boyfriend or a picture of the soul mate alone to test the relationship. Thereafter, group members respond to confirm that the woman who posted is “alone” in the relationship or they are sharing the man.

Screenshots of the interactions from both groups have been circulating on social media with well-known men and women being purported to be in multiple relationships.

Group administrators have been sharing screenshots and voice notes of threats from those “affected” and some group members have been assured that they will be reported to the police.

Inspector Ncube said the WhatsApp group administrators need to understand the legal ramifications of their actions, some of which may lead to deaths emanating from Gender-based Violence.

“We are receiving reports from people making some complaints and requests about the Bulawayo Men and Women Exposed and Bulawayo Men Exposed. This is cyber bullying and it has far fetching repercussions of what they are doing,” he said.

The Cyber Security and Data Protection Act [Chapter 11:22] of 2019. Section 164B of the Act states that any person who unlawfully and intentionally by means of a computer or information system generates and sends data messages to another person, or posts any material on any electronic medium accessible by any person, with the intention to intimidate, harass, threaten, bully or cause substantial emotional distress or humiliate someone or to encourage a person to harm himself or herself, shall be guilty of an offence.