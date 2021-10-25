WATCH: Byo Zanu-PF Youth League hold outreach programme for youths

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

ZANU-PF Youth League in Bulawayo will embark on a youth outreach programme for wards in the province to familiarise them on business opportunities.

This was revealed during a Youth Outreach Workshop on Sunday at Cde Sipho Mazibuko’s Lavinia Gardens in Matsheumhlophe on Sunday.

The workshop was organised by the District Coordinating Committee (DCC) chairman of Ward 4 Cde Mehluli Mlotshwa and Cde Mazibuko where Action Empowerment Zimbabwe and Empower Bank and Government officials interacted with the youths and provided information on what is on offer, such as loans to fund projects in agriculture and other sectors.

The workshop was attended by Central Committee member, Cde Charles Chiponda, Cde Freedom Murechu, Bulawayo Provincial Youth chair, Cde Lindani Sibanda, Bulawayo Provincial Youth vice chair, Cde Rumbidzai Chidoma, Bulawayo Provincial Youth Secretary for Administration, Cde Munashe Mtutsa, DCC 5 Secretary for Youth Affairs, Cde Rumbidzai Chivi, DCC 4 Secretary for Youth Affairs, Cde Ernest Shora, ZANUPF Shadow MP for Byo East, Cde Lawrence Ndlovu, Ward 4 Main Chairman and Cde Mnothisi Nsingo, DCC 5 Chairman.

Speaking after the workshop, Cde Mtutsa, who is the DCC 5 Secretary for Youth Affairs, said because of the turn up, they wanted to spread the programme to other wards.

“The workshop went well as it was oversubscribed and a lot of youths came. We were targeting about 50 or 60, but they came in their numbers. I’d like to say it was a success. Following this success, we want to move into other wards in the DCC, wards 5, 6, 24, 25 and 26. Those are the six wards that fall under DCC five.

“Naturally by the level of attendance, the provincial chairman of the youth league was here, the vice chair was here and a central committee member was here. I think the feeling is that this has to be taken provincially, ward by ward, so that every youth can have an opportunity to be empowered,” said Cde Mtutsa.

He thanked Empower Bank and Action Empowerment Zimbabwe for taking their time to tell the youths about opportunities.

In his closing remarks, Cde Mlotshwa gifted youths in his ward a compressor that they can use in mining activities.

