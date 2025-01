Watch: Gone in 1 minute 49 seconds- CCTV footage of Bulawayo’s $4million heist shows meticulous execution of robbery

Sheronrose Mugombi and Sinokubonga Nkala

CCTV footage of the Ecobank robbery where masked gunmen got away with US$4million on Thursday, has emerged showing how the robbers took the money in just under two minutes.

In a smooth operation, the suspects took guns from the security guards.