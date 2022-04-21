WATCH: Census kicks off

ZimStat staffers and residents march along the streets of Bulawayo yesterday ahead of the start of the 2022 Census today

Chronicle Reporters

ZIMSTAT today rolls out the 2022 Population and Housing Census, which was preceded by countrywide marches to conscientise the public and mark the beginning of the 10-day exercise.

In Bulawayo, the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) Brass Band and drum majorettes from Mpumelelo Primary School in Mpopoma led an awareness march, which constituted enumerators, from Mhlahlandlela Government Complex to the Large City Hall.

The director of Local Governance in Bulawayo, Mrs Khonzani Ncube later addressed the gathering on behalf of Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube, urging residents to co-operate with enumerators as well conscientising and educating them on the importance of the census.

The census runs up to April 30, while the results are expected after three months. Yesterday, was declared census night and will be used as the reference point for enumeration.

The country conducts censuses at 10-year intervals, with the first one conducted in 1982 and others followed in 1992, 2002 and 2012.

In a statement yesterday, ZimStat director-general Mr Taguma Mahonde said all individuals that spent the census night in hotels, lodges, hospitals, police stations, prisons and other collective institutions were enumerated on that particular night, including those in transit and other floating populations.

“Given the foregoing, ZimStat is requesting for co-operation from the general public to enable enumerators to undertake their work. Please note that in line with the Census and Statistics Act, Chapter 10:29, all information collected during the Population and Housing Census enumeration exercise are confidential and will be used for statistical purposes only,” he said.

“Let us make the 2022 Population and Housing Census a success. Be sure to be counted.”

Although the household composition may change between the census night and the time when enumerators visit households, people are encouraged to take note of individuals who were present during the night of Wednesday, 20th April 2022.

During the enumeration exercise, ZimStat enumerators will visit all households and institutions across the country asking questions pertaining to socio-economic and demographic characteristics of households.

Mr Mahonde said the enumerators are required to carry identity cards and other census branded material.

“In undertaking the exercise, enumerators will direct questions to heads of households or their designated representatives with all information relating to persons who spent the census night in the household,” he said.

Bulawayo provincial statistician Ms Caroline Mbambo said they identified points to enumerate the floating populations, which include those in transit and the homeless in the streets.

The areas include Tredgold, hotels and lodges and areas such as Matsheumhlope River and points in the city centre where the homeless are found.

In Matabeleland North, a roadshow was held at Lupane Centre where ZimStat and officials from Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo’s office encouraged people to co-operate with enumerators.

Enumerators will be identifiable through ZimStat regalia and identity cards to avoid having criminal elements that might masquerade as census teams to rob people.

People gathered at the Lupane long-distance bus terminus where they were given T-shirts before the march started, led by the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services band and pathfinders from Mtshibini Secondary School.

From the terminus, they marched towards Mtshibini and New Stands residential areas before turning into the industrial area past the Lupane Local Board and Kusile Rural District Council offices and back to the main business centre where speeches were delivered, while the ZPCS and pathfinders continued to entertain people.

Members of the public also joined in.

ZimStat Lupane district statistician Mr Rudolf Ncube appealed to members of the public to avail themselves and cooperate with enumerators, especially by presenting their identity documents if requested to do so.

Kusile District Development Co-ordinator Mrs Ennerty Sithole reiterated the need for people to avail themselves to be counted.

Residents said they were ready to be counted.

One of them, Ms Senzeni Nyoni said she will make sure all her family members are at home to be counted.

“We have heard about the impending census. I’ll make sure I’m home with my three children to be counted,” she said.

Director in Minister Moyo’s office Mr Tapera Mugoriya said the census is important for allocation of resources and success of the devolution agenda.

“When Government is allocating resources currently, they use the 2012 census report where there were about 750 000 people in Matabeleland North. This population has increased in the last 10 years and Government is looking at Vision 2030 and can only know how much resources to allocate if we are all counted.

“This is the reason why we and ZimStat are here today ahead of tonight’s census night. Those who will be in transit or at lodges will be counted,” said Mr Mugoriya.

He said the census will help in implementation of the devolution agenda.

“Let’s co-operate as Matabeleland North and be sure to be counted. Enumerators should be identifiable through T-shirts, IDs and badges from ZimStat. We are saying this so that you know if a person comes probably with a T-shirt but without identity cards, know that these are criminals,” said Mr Mugoriya.

In the mining town of Gwanda, ZimStat hosted a march from Glow Petroleum through the central business district up to the Nssa Complex.

The march was meant to amplify awareness and ensure that citizens are ready ahead of the census night.

Addressing the marching party, Matabeleland South provincial statistician Mr Munyaradzi Bote said people in transit would be counted on the evening of April 20.

He encouraged people to sleep at their homes on census night as they would be counted from there this morning.

“Those in transit and the homeless will be counted tonight (yesterday night). We mean those people in transit, in hotels, buses, at airports, work and so forth. This march was a means to ensure that people are ready for the census night and the day that will follow,” he said.

In an effort to reach out to every citizen in all parts of the country, ZimStat has been running roadshows and courtesy visits to traditional leaders in order to spread awareness about the census.

Chief Masuku of Gwanda said the census was an important exercise which is essential for the country’s planning.

“If we fail to plan then we plan to fail. We have been spreading the word about the census in my area and we will continue to do so until the census is concluded. It’s important to make sure that everyone is counted and that they participate in the census so that its objectives are met,” said Chief Masuku.