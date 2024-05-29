WATCH: Chamisa is out of touch with reality – Government

Online Reporter

GOVERNMENT has lashed out at former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Mr Nelson Chamisa for insisting that he was overwhelmingly voted by Zimbabweans in last year’s harmonised elections and calling the SADC intervention.

Mr Chamisa, who ditched CCC a few months ago, on Monday released a statement claiming the country’s elections were stolen.

In a post Cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said the Government was not moved by Mr Chamisa’s rhetoric.

He said Mr Chamisa is out of touch with reality as the country has since moved beyond the elections, which were overwhelmingly won by President Mnangagwa.

“I believe he (Mr Chamisa) is suffering from cognitive dissonance. The 2023 elections are over and the Government is properly constituted. I think we need to remind him that the authority to govern a country is derived from the people of Zimbabwe,” said Dr Muswere.

“In this particular case, the people of Zimbabwe voted overwhelmingly for Zanu PF and its Presidential candidate, His Excellency President ED Mnangagwa.

“If, in terms of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, there was to be any dispute or legal challenge, Mr Chamisa should have read Section 93 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, which is very clear on the parameters, the timelines and processes that should be invoked in the case of a dispute around a Presidential election.”

Dr Muswere added: “Chamisa did not do that, but he keeps dreaming and dreaming, just like one of his friends (Job Sikhala) who dreams that he is going to be an icon. They should be reminded to read the Constitution of Zimbabwe.”

The minister said the elections were held in terms of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, which us the country’s supreme law.

“They should continuously read Section 93 of the Constitution, which sets out the parameters, processes and the legal framework that is provided in terms of any legal challenge on an outcome of an election,” he said.

Dr Muswere said Mr Sikhala’s suspected criminality evoked the application of the relevant law and order processes and after trial, he was cleared hence claims of being a political prisoner were farfetched.

“It must be reiterated that Zimbabwe is a democratic State with absolute respect for human rights and the rule of law. Job Sikhala was not a political prisoner. His falsehoods are in sharp contrast to his indisputable violation of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act,” he said.

“It must be underscored that in Zimbabwe, no one is above the law regardless of their political persuasion. His arrest was based on his criminal activities, given that he incited public violence and disorder and violated his bail conditions. He is on record for perennially violating bail conditions,” he said.

Dr Muswere said Mr Sikhala’s wilful and wishful malicious depiction of the political situation in Zimbabwe is wholly and materially false.