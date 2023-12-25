WATCH: ‘Cheers family, friends’…businesses reap big from Christmas shopping

Chronicle Writers

CHRISTMAS shopping and travelling continued until late yesterday in most parts of the country as Zimbabweans from all walks of life jostled to deliver an exciting toast of today’s holiday season with close family members and friends.

The usually quiet and empty Sunday was a hive of activity in big cities such as Bulawayo and Gweru where most shops were open, recording brisk businesses from the ready-to-spend consumers.

Supermarkets and fast-food outlets extended shopping hours while other fast-moving consumer goods operators including wholesalers, clothing, furniture and hardware shops, among others, which are normally closed on Sundays were open to cater for the bumper volumes of buyers.

The vegetable markets appeared the busiest and motorists struggled to pass through as vendors and members of the public squeezed each other. Salons, bars, event planners, and push-cart fruit vendors, all made good business too.

In Bulawayo, shoppers flocked to the city centre from mid-morning and many could be seen moving as groups of families doing shopping while some were already enjoying themselves in eateries as others rushed to catch early transport to their destinations.

Those who spoke to Chronicle said yesterday was a Sunday with a difference as they spent the whole day hopping from one shop to the next.

“The spirit of Christmas still lives. This Sunday is very different. People are just all over shopping while others are already merry-making as we usher in Christmas.

“The year was tough but we are happy that finally we get to rest from our toilsome jobs and share memories with family members,” said Miss Sazini Mthethwa.

“I am also happy because my elder siblings who stay in South Africa with their family came home, and we will be spending the next few days with our mother.

“Surely, it’s going to be a merry Christmas and I have made sure we have enough to eat and drink.”

For Ms Malibongwe Mnkandla who owns Trendy M Beauty Lounge, this season has been her best in terms of business.

She said her salon and beauty parlour were fully booked with clients walking in and out in need of services.

“We are fully booked daily with brides coming in and even church members preparing for seminars. Every woman wants to look their best and I wish it was Christmas every day I would be very rich,” she said.

“What I love about this season is the fact that people are willing to pamper themselves, they willingly do their hair, nails, faces, etc which is good for their mental well-being and my pocket as well.”

Ms Tabeth Moyo said she had come to town to buy clothes as she always wore new clothes on Christmas.

“I know I am no longer a baby but I still wear new clothes every Christmas hence my reason for being in town. After I finish buying clothes, I am going to help my mother get the remainder of the groceries, as we are hosting about 30 people for lunch tomorrow. I cannot wait to see my aunts and uncles, Christmas is surely a delight,” she said.

The Christmas mood swept across other provinces where people were engaged in last-minute buying of clothes, groceries, household furniture, and vehicles for those with more money — all done to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

Workers from furniture shops were also busy taking out bedroom sets, and electrical gadgets from the shops for delivery to clients. Prominent Midlands business mogul, Dr Tinashe Manzungu, surprised his wife with a GLE 350 as a Christmas present.

Taking to his Facebook account Dr Manzungu wrote, “Dear wife my perfect homemaker, the mother of my beautiful children, the Anchor to my Empire.

“I know these mere words can never express my gratitude for your patience, care, love, support, protection, and Prayers towards me all year round. I hope this little token from me and the kids go to say Thank you for 2023 better my words can say,” he said.

“Thanks for lifting my spirit when I am down. Thank you for being my light and standing in the gap as my preacher and intercessor. I love this secret known to me only until today, Merry Christmas Mai Junior.”

While some were busy preparing for Christmas, others took the opportunity to buy school uniforms for children, particularly Grade Ones and Form Ones, given that schools will be opening very early in the New Year after the short Christmas holiday.

Vendors selling the latest trend or designer sneakers, slops, garments, and shopping bags, also enjoyed brisk business.

It was difficult to walk on pavements because of increased human traffic as some people were buying from the vendors.

Kudzanayi long-distance bus terminus in Gweru was also a busy place with travelers going to different destinations to spend the festive season.

In rural areas, many people were readying their radios and batteries, and buying solar systems to ensure the holidays proceed without disruptions.

A fresh produce vendor in Gweru, Mrs Tracy Nyengera said she had made meaningful sales.

“It is during this time of the year that we make huge profits. I am happy that the civil servants got their bonuses because they are our major clients,” she said.

The country’s tourism capital, Victoria Falls, promises to be a busy destination this Christmas Day until New Year’s Eve looking at bookings for accommodation and activities.

While there is little activity on the streets in terms of foreign tourists, tour players said there had been a rise in bookings both for accommodation and activities.

“There are significant bookings on activities and accommodation with most hotels and lodges almost 100 percent full. However, this is for the period 19 to around 30 December, “ said tourism executive Mr Clement Mukwasi.

Victoria Falls hosts the annual Mapopoma Festival this weekend with thousands of locals expected to throng the resort city for the event.