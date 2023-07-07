WATCH: Chicken Inn on redemption mission

Ricky Zililo, [email protected]

FORMER champions Chicken Inn will be on a redemption mission when they take on Castle Lager Premier Soccer League debutants Greenfuel at Gibbo Stadium on Sunday.

Smarting from a 2-0 away defeat at FC Platinum, Chicken Inn have a mammoth assignment against a Greenfuel outfit coached by Rodwell Dhlakama and seeking to survive relegation.

Greenfuel plays host to Chicken Inn bubbling with confidence following last weekend’s 2-0 away win against Bulawayo Chiefs where they got their goals from Nqobile Ndlovu and Bukhosi Sibanda.

Despite losing to champions FC Platinum, Chicken Inn gaffer Prince Matore insists that his charges gave a good account at Mandava and wants them to shake off the dust as they head to Greenfuel.

“What’s important is to focus on our preparations and the next game. The way we played against FC Platinum we can’t cry and say it was a bad game, we did well and we need to focus on our next game.

“Everyone is in good health and competing for a place in the team,” Matore said.

Chicken Inn will be playing their seventh out of Bulawayo game this season, having lost twice away to Manica Diamonds and FC Platinum by identical 2-0 scorelines.

The Gamecocks have only won once on the road this season, beating ZPC Kariba 3-0. In other away games they drew against Triangle United, Cranborne Bullets and Sheasham. Heading to Greenfuel, Chicken Inn has bolstered its squad by signing striker Obert Malajila and attacking midfielder Tadiwa Chibunyu.

The duo was unveiled yesterday morning, with Matore hopeful that they will adjust well.

Occupying position six in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League with 21 points after 13 games, the duo of Malajila (26) and Chibunyu (28) will be expected to adapt quickly and help Chicken Inn in their title campaign. Chibunyu comes to Chicken Inn having been a standout performer for topflight side Cranborne Bullets who are fourth from the bottom of the table while Malajila joins the Gamecocks from perennial Zifa Southern Region Division One Soccer League championship campaigners ZPC Hwange.

Matore said: “What is important is to give them confidence, welcome them, try to help them on how we want to play so that they gel in.

“We’re not going to give them too much pressure to expect a lot from them, because we know they are good players and that’s why we’ve brought them in.”

Chibunyu and Malajila could make the trip to Greenfuel on Sunday. — @ZililoR.