Watch : City Centre Church of Christ blindfolds congregants to observe World Sight Day in Bulawayo

BULAWAYO — The City Centre Church of Christ is observing the World Sight Day today, bringing together congregants, individuals living with visual impairments, and officials from the Zimbabwe Council for the Blind.

The event began with a Holy Communion service.

The service went on to the time of the word where attendees were blindfolded to foster a deeper understanding of the challenges faced by those who are blind.

This experiential activity aimed to enhance empathy and appreciation for the visual impairment community.

The service is proceeding with discussions on the importance of vision health and support for individuals with visual impairments, highlighting the church’s commitment to inclusivity and awareness.