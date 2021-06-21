WATCH: City hotel introduces new concept for guests ahead of ZITF

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Correspondent

Since the tourism and hospitality industry was given permission to resume operations after the year-long intense Covid-19 lockdowns, there has been a noticeable change in the way establishments in Bulawayo do business.

Most hotels and lodges as a way of adapting to the Covid-19 pandemic, have introduced outdoor self-catering services.

Owing to the stringent Covid-19 regulations that saw sit-in services at all eateries being restricted, innovation and the need to adapt to the new norm seems to have pushed hotel proprietors to up the notch.

During a random visit around various spots in Bulawayo, Chronicle witnessed some remarkable changes in how hotels are serving food to their guests.

One notable establishment is Palace Hotel that is undergoing massive renovations ahead of the eagerly awaited Zimbabwe International Trade Fair. At the hotel, patrons can now cook and braai for themselves in a Tshisanyama style, a rarity for a hotel in the heart of the city.

In an interview, Palace Hotel managing director, Tapiwa Gandiwa said what drove them to introduce the Tshisanyama concept was the need to innovate and bring in new concepts in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Following our study of how the Government wants to move with the National Domestic Tourism Growth Strategy, we came up with innovative ideas that we believe are going to suit the local client and also be new to someone coming from outside the country,” said Gandiwa.

“We’ve introduced the Tshisa Nyama concept in a fairly novel way in that our clients braai for themselves in spaced barbeque cookers. Instead of people crowding, one can cook or braai at their own pace and have space without mingling.

“We are a hotel that preaches safety when it comes to Covid-19 protection and prevention. Our food is inspected by health experts and so is the braai area. This is part of our massive refurbishment as we gear up for the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair.”

Open the link to view the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uCs9lj7_ZGQ