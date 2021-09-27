WATCH: Climate change threatens jobs, homes and lives of Zimbabweans – President

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has said Zimbabweans risk losing their jobs and lives if the devastating effects of climate change are not halted through reducing emissions.

In a message on his twitter page, President Mnangagwa said if climate change continues at the current rate thousands will lose their jobs, homes and lives. He said the country has committed to reducing emissions by 40 percent before 2030 ahead of the Conference of the Parties (COP26) in November.

“If climate change continues at its current rate thousands of Zimbabweans will lose their jobs, homes or even their lives. Ahead of COP26, Zimbabwe has now committed to reducing emissions by 40 percent before 2030. The time for words is over, we must act now,” he said.

In a video on his twitter page President Mnangagwa added: “My country and parts of the Southern African Region continue to experience the devastating impacts of climate change ranging from cyclone induced floods, recurrent droughts and shorter rain seasons.

“This is in spite of the fact that our continent is the least polluter. COP26 in Glasgow must therefore be about action and fulfillment of decisions of the past. In addition, concrete financial support is essential to combat climate change beyond mere rhetoric,” he said.

The 26th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP26) of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) will be held in Glasgow, Scotland in the United Kingdom in November this year.

