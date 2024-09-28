WATCH: Colonel Baloyi-Chiwenga urges students to embrace heritage and identity at Amhlophe High School’s 40th anniversary

Sikhulekelani Moyo

IN a rousing speech at Amhlophe High School’s 40th anniversary celebrations yesterday, Colonel Miniyothabo Baloyi-Chiwenga called on students to take pride in their Zimbabwean heritage and leverage it to achieve their goals. Addressing a packed auditorium, the colonel highlighted the importance of cultural identity and personal responsibility in shaping a brighter future for the nation.

She reinforced the event’s theme; “Our Heritage, Our Identity,” by stating that a rich heritage is a foundation upon which people build their identities.

“Having grown up in Filabusi and partly also having grown up in the streets of Bulawayo, in Lobengula, this background is very important for me because this has shaped the person I have grown to be today,” said Col Baloyi-Chiwenga.

“I would like to urge learners never to lose their identity, never to be apologetic about where they came from, and let our history, our upbringing be our pride. Let it not be a limit of what we want to achieve, let it be the foundation of better leaders that we are going to be tomorrow.

“So, learners, from today, if people ask you, don’t be shy to tell them where you come from, don’t be shy about growing up in rural areas or high-density suburbs, because that background makes you better people who will go into communities and work hard knowing that nothing comes on a silver platter.”

Col Baloyi-Chiwenga underlined that students should know that whatever they want to be in the future is a result of hard work and dedication, with “every second, every minute, and every hour” determining their future. She also called upon parents to encourage their children to begin thinking about their future today as they embrace their history and heritage, which shape different communities.

“Embracing our heritage means understanding and appreciating our history, culture, and traditions. It means recognising the struggles and trials of those who came before us and learning from their experience for a better future,” she said.

Before the prize-giving ceremony, Col Baloyi-Chiwenga toured some of the Amhlophe School projects, which include the gardens and the fowl run. She praised the school for its achievements in different educational spheres, including poultry and horticulture projects that help raise funds for underprivileged families.

“I think that’s one thing the Government encouraged through Education 5.0, and that’s working a lot because the school head said there are kids from less privileged communities who cannot afford even a meal. They have a programme that allows them to do some work to pay their school fees so that they are not excluded from the education system,” she said.

“So, I support the projects that they are doing, and this school particularly has done so well. I have been visiting some schools, but this one so far is the best.”

In an interview, Amhlophe High School head Thokozile Tshabalala said the school is running a poultry project where they keep broilers and sassos. They also have a greenhouse facility currently holding about 1 600 tomato plants, which are expected to be ready in the next few weeks.

“We are still looking for the market for our products, and we have also started a mushroom project. This is to assist as we have a problem with fees payment, and we have realised that most of our learners come from child-headed families or families headed by old grandparents,” said Tshabalala.

“So, we started the projects to assist the school with funds as we cannot rely on school fees because it is not enough.”

Despite the challenges, the school has managed to acquire a new school bus through their projects, which is being commissioned this year. Tshabalala mentioned that they need a borehole and computers for their school to continue with different projects.

“Fortunately, the guest of honour has promised us a borehole and computers, so I think we will get there,” she said.

The Amhlophe 40th anniversary celebrations and the prize-giving day were characterised by various entertainment, including poems and dance groups of different genres, including traditional dance performed by students from the school. Mrs Tshabalala said all that is part of their learning initiatives, where children are given a chance to realise their academic potential as well as their talents.

After students received their prizes, where the best students in every form from Form One to Form Six were recognised, long-serving members of staff also received their prizes. The school head was also recognised for being a long-serving member who has served the school for about 34 years. The winners also received money as presents from Col Baloyi-Chiwenga, with students receiving US$50 each and long-serving staff members receiving US$100. —@SikhulekekaniM1