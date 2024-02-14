WATCH: Comic book lovers enjoy Kubuni Exhibition at Alliance Francaise

Animator Wayne T Ndebele (in grey T-shirt) poses for a photo with fellow exhibitors, digital artists, Cher Hyuga (second from left) and TS Zombie (third from right) at the Kubuni: Comics from Africa exhibition held at the Alliançe Française de Bulawayo last week

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

COMIC book fans in Bulawayo had a treat last Friday when they attended the Kubuni: Comics from Africa exhibition at the Alliance Francaise de Bulawayo. The exhibition, which runs until February 29, showcases the rich and diverse world of comics from sub-Saharan Africa and its diaspora.

Kubuni, which means “imaginary creation” in Swahili, is a journey through the past, present and future of African comics. It features stories set in Africa, created by authors from the continent and beyond. The exhibition is presented in partnership with the French Institute and the Alliances Francaise network in Southern Africa.

Comic books have always been popular among young readers, from colouring books to movies. Many grew up reading DC Comics’ Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman; or Marvel Comics’ Spider-Man, X-Men, and Captain America. But the exhibition also introduces them to new and exciting characters and stories from Africa.

One of the visitors, Wayne T Ndebele, a freelance animator and motion comic artist, said he learned a lot from the exhibition.

“The exhibition was really cool. Mostly youth and keen elderly folk came to see the comic books and everyone really enjoyed the art, especially the African anime styled ones. The comic book scene seems really united and well-funded.

“My major takeaway was that comics and animation are actually worth pursuing as more than just a hobby but as a career. It’s a gateway to possibilities and seeing the work and support the other artists had made me believe in the cause. We have made real international impact. We networked and talked about our childhood favourite comic books and cartoon television shows. It felt nostalgic,” he said.

Ndebele also displayed his own work at the exhibition.

“My exhibit was motion comics. It is the first of its kind here in Zimbabwe so it was a wow factor to most people seeing a comic that’s in video and not book format and can also pass as an animation all in one.”

The exhibition also featured local digital artists T.S ZOMBiE (born Tafadzwa Shumba) and Cher Hyuga, as well as works from abroad.

Guillaume Ripaude, the director of the Alliance Francaise de Bulawayo, said the organisation is committed to providing diverse events for all ages.

“As you know, we are dedicated to promoting the French language as well as supporting arts and cultural events within Bulawayo. This was one of those. We pride ourselves on providing a diverse range of events,” he said.

The Alliance Francaise de Bulawayo will soon host a Comics workshop with Kadelwa Joab Ndlovu, a local comic book artist and illustrator.

