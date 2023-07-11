WATCH: Community teams receive cash and kits

Thokozile Mbedzi, online writer

COMMUNITY teams from Beitbridge West had gathered at Mutangamuchena Primary School for a three-day sporting gala sponsored by Zanu PF’s Cde Fisani Moyo, an aspiring House of Assembly candidate for Gwanda- Tshitaudze constituency.

The tournament provided a windfall for locals who were selling refreshments to the hundreds that gathered at the school.

Tournament organiser Mr Terrorboy Mukwevho said 33 teams vied for R18 000prize money in soccer and netball competitions in Siyoka Village, between Friday 7 July and Sunday 9 July, 2023

“There are 19 soccer teams and 14 netball teams. Our tournaments are sponsored by our aspiring candidate Cde Fisani Moyo.

“The best teams got R6 000t, the second walked away with R3 000, the third scooped R1 500, fourth R1 500. From fifth to eighth position, the prize money was R800, and positions 10 to 16 each got R400. The top three teams also got sporting kits,” said Mr Mukwevho.

He said the community benefitted from the tournament because the aspiring MP used it as a platform to teach youths about the dangers of drug abuse and other activities which are not good for their health.

“Through this tournament, youths are now occupied and they are now helping each other to learn new skills. We feel honoured by what is done by Fisani Moyo at our place,” said Mr Mukwevho.

Headman Liberty Siyoka hailed Cde Moyo for sponsoring the tournament.

“I am happy that this gathering helps them to network and keep away from drugs that will destroy their lives. Our honourable Fisani Moyo is helping the youths because this helps to keep them occupied.

“Fisani is helping a lot in our communities because there are many projects he is doing besides soccer and netball. He is building a School block at Delete, a Nurses’ Cottage at Whunga, at Gova Primary School he is building a cottage and at Bhemula he is building a block for students.”

Ever humble, Cde Moyo said: “I will do more such projects so that our communities are developed.”.