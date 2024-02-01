WATCH: Cont Mhlanga Amateur Arts Programme, a gateway of opportunities

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

A COMPLETE artistic Hall of Fame would be incomplete without recognising the significant artistic contributions of the late Cont Mhlanga. To ensure that his legacy endures beyond his passing, a developmental programme has been curated in his name, aiming to nurture the next generation of artistes.

The “Cont Mhlanga Amateur Arts Development Programme” is a collaborative effort spearheaded by the Cont Mhlanga Foundation, in partnership with Amakhosi Cultural Centre and the Development Literacy Institute.

In a statement, organisers of the programme said its primary objective is to honour the late Mhlanga’s wishes.

“This is a programme that has been created in honour of the legendary Cont Mhlanga, who was passionate about the development of the arts and entertainment sector and dedicated his life’s work to creating endless opportunities for creatives across different disciplines.

“The ‘Cont Mhlanga Amateur Arts Development Programme’ was piloted in August 2023 and offers rehearsal space in three to six-month cycles to amateur arts groups for free for a limited amount of time and days per week.

“Its official launch in 2024 will see performing arts groups across different disciplines being selected based on their potential for growth and overall impact on the arts and entertainment industry as a whole,” read part of the statement.

According to the statement, current beneficiaries of the programme include the Deaf Arts National Culture Entertainment (D.A.N.C.E), a dance group dedicated to championing disability inclusion in the arts. The group addresses a significant gap in the representation of disabilities within the arts and entertainment sector.

Applications from suitable performance groups are being called for, with a training component being introduced. All selected groups will undergo a series of free training seminars in the following areas:

1. Intellectual property rights for creatives.

2. Introduction to contract law for creatives.

3. Artificial Intelligence and its impact on intellectual property rights.

4. Introduction to finance and budgeting for creatives.

5. Project proposal writing.

6. Taxation, royalties and residual income for creatives.

7. How to register an NPO, Trust or business for creatives.

8. Brand development for creatives.

The criteria for consideration for this programme includes:

1. Being a group of two or more.

2. Being a performance arts groups/band ensemble.

3. Group/band/ensemble members being between the ages of 14 and 35.

4. Group/band/ensemble not having any existing legal registration status.

5. Group/band/ensemble having been in existence for more than one (1) year but for five (5) years or less.

6. Rehearsal space will be offered in Bulawayo at Amakhosi Cultural Centre.

Applications are to be sent to the following number, 0771 030 187. Alternatively, copies can be dropped off at Amakhosi Cultural Centre.

On Tuesday, a Chronicle Showbiz team toured the Amakhosi Cultural Centre and witnessed rehearsals by several dance ensembles including Ingwenyama Arts Ensemble, Sekunjalo MaAfrika Arts and Asante Mo. Upon arrival, Albert Z Nyoni, the caretaker, guided the crew through the facility, revealing a scene of dilapidation that underscored the pressing need for urgent renovations. – @MbuleloMpofu