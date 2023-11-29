WATCH: Cooler temperatures following afternoon showers in Bulawayo

Online writer

AFTER days of high temperatures and blue skies, afternoon shoppers and schoolchildren in Bulawayo were caught unaware when the heavens opened this afternoon, albeit briefly.

On Tuesday, experts warned of life-threatening illnesses including heat stroke due to the extreme temperatures being recorded in most parts of the country recently, as they urged members of the public to stay hydrated among other precautionary measures.

Medical experts have said drinking alcoholic beverages, caffeinated and sugary drinks is also discouraged as it contributes to dehydration.

Temperatures have been steadily increasing in most parts of the country with rains remaining elusive, dampening prospects for farmers amid depleting pastures for livestock and drying dams, especially in the southern region.

The dry spell, a reflection of the El Nino weather conditions where below normal to normal rainfalls were predicted for the 2023/24 rainy season, has created anxiety among the farmers and the public alike, causing drought fears.

Environmental experts have linked adverse weather patterns to greenhouse gas-induced climate change, which results in extreme weather patterns, including droughts. The conditions are, however, expected to remain changing and unpredictable until more rains are received.