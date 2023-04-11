WATCH: Couple appointed Zimbabwe Tourism Ambassadors

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Senior Reporter

ENVIRONMENT, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Honourable Mangaliso Nqobizitha Ndlovu has appointed a German couple, Dr Reignold Hemker and his wife Reverend Kerstin Hemker, Zimbabwe’s Tourism Ambassadors.

A tourism ambassador is an individual trained to help create better visitor experiences that increase visitor spending, satisfaction, length of stay and repeat visitation.

Ambassadors may be front-line employees at local hotels, restaurants, attractions and transportation, civic leaders, volunteers, and similar stakeholders.

“They have told the Zimbabwean story better than any of us can ever do and they have been able to bring in a lot of people, especially from German-speaking countries. German is the second source of tourists after UK, they take pictures of our country and tell the stories,” said Minister Ndlovu when he conferred the status on the couple on 8 April.

‘You have done a great job and I have the honour to confer the Ambassador of Tourism to this couple, the first to get such an honour in my four years as Minister of Tourism. I know this couple is doing amazing works in partnership with the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority.”

