Watch: Cyclone Freddy: Zimbabwe meets first pledge

29 Mar, 2023 - 16:03 0 Views
0 Comments
Watch: Cyclone Freddy: Zimbabwe meets first pledge President Mnangagwa

The Chronicle

Zimbabwean Ambassador to Malawi, HE Dr Nancy Saungweme on Wednesday handed over the 300 tonnes of Mealie-meal donated by Zimbabwe to Malawi Deputy Minister of Local Government, Unity, and Culture – Hon. Owen Chomanika.

President Mnangagwa recently launched a resource mobilisation drive for the benefit of victims of Tropical Cyclone Freddy in Malawi, which received an overwhelming response from Zimbabwean captains of industry, transporters, and religious organisations who pledged to donate several goods.

The pledges include grain, fuel, cement, transport, and medical consumables among others.
Himself a farmer in Kwekwe, President Mnangagwa offered two 30-tonne trucks that will help to carry goods to Malawi.

Last Saturday, the Government dispatched 300 tonnes of maize meal to Malawi as part of Harare’s efforts to mitigate the plight of those affected by Cyclone Freddy.

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting