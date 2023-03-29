Watch: Cyclone Freddy: Zimbabwe meets first pledge

Zimbabwean Ambassador to Malawi, HE Dr Nancy Saungweme on Wednesday handed over the 300 tonnes of Mealie-meal donated by Zimbabwe to Malawi Deputy Minister of Local Government, Unity, and Culture – Hon. Owen Chomanika.

President Mnangagwa recently launched a resource mobilisation drive for the benefit of victims of Tropical Cyclone Freddy in Malawi, which received an overwhelming response from Zimbabwean captains of industry, transporters, and religious organisations who pledged to donate several goods.

The pledges include grain, fuel, cement, transport, and medical consumables among others.

Himself a farmer in Kwekwe, President Mnangagwa offered two 30-tonne trucks that will help to carry goods to Malawi.

Last Saturday, the Government dispatched 300 tonnes of maize meal to Malawi as part of Harare’s efforts to mitigate the plight of those affected by Cyclone Freddy.