WATCH: Dan Tshanda’s remembrance… a night of music, memories

The Large City Hall in Bulawayo was the place to be on Saturday as revellers came in numbers to celebrate the life of the late South African musician, Dan Tshanda, founder of the Dalom Music stable.

Dan Tshanda was popular in Zimbabwe for his music, a favourite in many shebeens. Besides Zimbabwe, his influence spread to countries like Botswana and Namibia.

The show started at the venue’s car park with attendees playing and dancing to Dalom Music in their vehicles.

The event attracted people of all ages, who were seen dancing to every song performed.

First to take the stage were Insimbi ZeZhwane, thrilling rhumba fans with their popular track “GPS”. The crowd was excited to see group leader Brema, calling out his name throughout the performance.

From the Dalom stable, the group By4 was the first to perform, changing the atmosphere with their stage presence and energy. Their performance was followed by Montana and Peacock, who set the roof on fire with the track Dumazile.

Fans went crazy when the Matshikos group performed the song Mama, showcasing their expertise and experience in live performance.

When Dalom Kids took to the stage, the crowd sang along, reliving memories of the late Dan Tshanda.

Attendees shared that they will forever love and remember Dan Tshanda. One elderly man, James Mguni, spotted dancing to the beat while balancing on a walking stick said: “We’ll always love and remember Dan Tshanda and we’ll continue following his music. We were taken back to the good old days when we were young and every shebeen in the city would be playing Dalom Music.”

A group of young men shared that they still yearned for more, despite enjoying the night immensely. “We enjoyed the show, thanks to the organisers for remembering us as fans of Splash music. We remembered the days when Dan would frequently hold shows here in Bulawayo. We, however, felt the night was too short, as we really wanted to hear all the songs from the late artiste; all his tracks were hits,” said the young men.

The show continued until dawn, with Dan Tshanda’s wife Sylvia taking to the stage to thank the fans for their love and support over the years. After expressing her gratitude, she mingled with the fans and took selfies with them.

One of the event organisers, Ezra “Tshisa” Sibanda, said they were pleased with the performance of all the musicians.

“The feedback we’re receiving from those who attended the event on Saturday is truly humbling.

“Over 800 people who paid had an amazing night and I want to thank and appreciate the well-behaved and disciplined crowd. It was By4’s first show ever in Zimbabwe and they were mesmerised by the crowd,” Ezra Tshisa said.