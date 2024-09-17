Watch: dangerous driving: Motorist overtakes abnormal load truck at bridge

Chronicle Writer

A LIGHT motor vehicle driver this morning caused a scene in Victoria Falls as he attempted to squeeze past an approaching abnormal truck transporting a cruise boat.

The incident happened at a bridge just outside Victoria Falls on the highway to Bulawayo.



The abnormal truck advance vehicle had cleared oncoming traffic.

However, the driver suddenly ignored the warning signs and overtook several vehicles that had already made way for the abnormal truck.

Early morning joggers had to watch in amusement as the driver made frantic efforts to squeeze past the truck.