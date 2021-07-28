WATCH: Danman Croc charms Madam Boss through single

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Correspondent

VICTORIA Falls-based musician Danman Croc is basking in the glory of his single titled Madam Boss that is gaining momentum.

This comes after the popular comedian-cum-actress shared the track on her social media platforms as she celebrated reaching one million followers on her Facebook page.

Madam Boss recently became the first female comedian in Zimbabwe to reach that benchmark. In celebrating the turning point, she used the song by Danman Croc that was released in June last year. Now, a year later, it has become known to many and is a hit.

The song, Danman Croc said was penned in appreciation of Madam Boss’ talent. He also admitted having a crush on the celebrity.

“Pretty mommy our Zimbo Beyonce. She doesn’t need to dance, she’s rich and fresh. She’s got no haters, it’s just people who are jealous. We talking some levels ekse. She ain’t 21, but a savage abanye abafaz ubaqeda umoya

“She’s thicker than my wallet, but I just wanna take her to dinner in a 5-star hotel,” sings Danman Croc in the song.

He said after the post by Madam Boss, he has made waves and managed to make his maiden appearance on fast-rising online television Nash TV.

“The official audio was dropped in June last year and is about a beautiful female actress who I describe as my crush. I’m excited that the song is now known by many and is getting radio airplay a year after its release.

“Because of its success, I’ve performed on Nash TV,” said Danman Croc. – @mthabisi_mthire