Watch: Daring lot, Nigerian musician CKay, Boity swim with the “devil” in Vic Falls

Showbiz Writer

SOUTH AFRICAN media personality Boity and Nigerian musician Ckay who were in Zimbabwe this past weekend for the Vic Falls Carnival got to experience the majestic Victoria Falls full-on!

They had a breathtaking immersive experience as they dipped into the Devil’s pool on the Zambian side of Victoria Falls during their visit.

The oddly becalmed 3m/10ft-deep natural pool stands almost midway across the mile-wide waterfall, close to Livingstone Island. It is accessible only on guided boat tours operated by Tongabezi Safaris.

Posting a video and images of the rare experience, Boity captioned: “One of, if not the greatest experience of my life! Bucket list moment! On the edge of a wonder of Africa! God is glorious. The perfect birthday gift.”

Boity who made her second appearance at the carnival this year held another successful all-white party at the Elephant Hills Resort on Saturday.