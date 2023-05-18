WATCH: Deco reinvents self at Bulawayo Chiefs

Ricky Zililo

[email protected]

“Training is useful but there is no substitute for experience” – Rosa Klebb, FROM RUSSIA WITH LOVE (1963).

With a career spanning over 15 years as a professional footballer, Danny “Deco” Phiri is making his experience count at Bulawayo Chiefs where he has found his early form which won him a number of national team caps.

Phiri, who started off at now defunct Railstars FC as a junior player before breaking into the senior team playing for the then National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) team in Division One, went on to establish himself as a household name, a defensive midfielder one can trust.

The Mzilikazi-bred midfielder went on to make his Premiership debut in 2009 turning out for Bantu Rovers before joining Chicken Inn in 2011.

Phiri was crowned Soccer Star of the Year in 2015 when he was captain of the championship-winning Chicken Inn. The following year, he joined Golden Arrows but in his last days at the club, Phiri had a nagging knee injury that kept him on the sidelines until the South African club parted ways with him.

An injury that sidelined him for five months in the 2020/21 season forced the KwaZulu-Natal side to let his contract run out after the doctors indicated that he would not be able to play football again. He had fully recovered when he was axed at Golden Arrows and he joined Diamond Trust Bank FC of Tanzania now known as Singida Stars on a three-month contract which ended at the beginning of 2022.

Phiri returned home, tried rejoining his former club Chicken Inn but the move failed to materialise. He then trained with Ngezi Platinum Stars who were under Benjani Mwaruwari last season but he wasn’t signed.

The defensive midfielder who turns 34-years-old on 25 July this year, tried giants Highlanders and Dynamos but they also had no plans for a player considered to be too old.

All those doors shut on his face didn’t destroy his confidence and belief.

When Bulawayo Chiefs lost a number of players who led them to the 2022 Chibuku Super Cup title, who included veteran utility player Kelvin Madzongwe who has established himself as a vital cog at Caps United, the trio of Elvis Moyo, Kelvin Moyo and Arthur Musiyiwa (Dynamos) as well as winger Wilson Mensah, midfielder Lucky Ndlela and goalkeeper Matripples Muleya to Triangle United, Phiri saw an opportunity to reinvent himself.

“When I was injured I went to the gym, did a lot of personal training in order to keep fit and doing the right things. Right now the coach (Lizwe Sweswe) here at Bulawayo Chiefs has been a huge part of me trying to reinvent myself giving me a huge role in leading the boys. I’m doing my best so far. It’s been working and I’m happy about it,” said Phiri.

On what kept him going when seasoned clubs shut doors on his face, Phiri said: “I kept believing in myself, I knew that I was going to play again, I knew that if I keep on knocking on doors I’ll eventually find someone who believes in me. Lucky enough, I found a coach (Sweswe) who believed in me and gave me an opportunity to keep playing.”

Phiri has played in all Bulawayo Chiefs’ nine matches this season. They are fifth on the table with 15 points after nine games, two points behind leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars.

A vital cog, Phiri has been at Bulawayo Chiefs, controlling the midfield with ease and breaking opposition attacks. His vast experience shows on the field and his good performance is just a surprise to many given that his career was said to be over two years ago.

“When I was released from Arrows I was in a different space and all I kept thinking about was what I was goin to do next. I kept on training, kept myself fit and kept communicating with the guys who were encouraging me to get better and come to play again. The biggest players right now in the world are above 35 years old and they are doing well. I kept believing that I was going to come back and help the boys with my experience,” said Phiri.

He said he was not even thinking about retiring.”Right now I’m concentrating on Chiefs and trying to help the boys to understand the Premier League in Zimbabwe. I also try to do a few courses and if time allows I want to play for two more seasons,” said Phiri.

When he was clubless, Phiri trained at Mkhokheli Dube’s Zebra Revolution to keep fit and even assisted by coaching their juniors.

Phiri’s motto is “dedication, determination and discipline.”

The former Bantu Rovers and Chicken Inn player expressed his gratitude to Philani “Beefy” Ncube, a gaffer who gave him a break.

“The first coach who believed in me was coach Beefy (Ncube) when I was at Railstars. He took me to Division One and also took me to Chicken Inn. Beefy played a large role in my playing career. I really want to thank him for that, for the belief he had in me.

“I believe it’s worth it to thank the people who have had an influence in my life while they are alive. This is not to say the other coaches I worked with didn’t have a positive influence but that first break was important in my career and it came from Beefy.” — @ZililoR