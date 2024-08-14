WATCH: Defence Forces vital for development: President

President Mnangagwa, accompanied by the ZDF top brass, responds to cheers from the multitudes gathered at Rufaro Stadium to celebrate the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Day in Harare yesterday

Zvamaida Murwira, Harare Bureau

AT least 3 000 housing units for members of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) will be constructed while military healthcare institutions will have modern requisite equipment to improve the welfare of the country’s security forces, President Mnangagwa has said.

The President, who is also the Commander-in-Chief of the ZDF, said this yesterday in his address during the 44th anniversary of the ZDF day held at Rufaro Stadium in Harare.

“An array of strategies are under way to improve the welfare of members of our Defence Forces. Non-monetary incentives and benefits such as Civil Service Housing Loans and the Civil Service Vehicle Purchase schemes have been extended to members of the Defence Forces. Further, my Government has expanded the transport fleet for the Defence Forces, through the procurement and delivery of an assortment of vehicles.

“Over and above housing units that are ready for occupation, Government will soon be embarking on the construction of 3 000 housing units for members of the ZDF. This is part of the comprehensive programme by my Administration to increase affordable housing stock throughout the country,” said President Mnangagwa.

“Similarly, healthcare for members of the Defence Forces is of critical importance for their general upkeep. My Government is committed to make sure that all military hospitals and health institutions have requisite modern equipment and adequate medicines.

“The construction of the Defence Forces Referral Hospital at Manyame Air Force Base, is being accelerated.”

He said the ZDF was a critical cog in the national development agenda particularly in peace times and congratulated them for living up to the national philosophy that says Nyika inovakwa, inotongwa, inonamatigwa nevene vayo/ilizwe lakhiwa, libuswe, likhulekelwe ngabanikazi balo.

“As part of ongoing civil-military relations, the ZDF is implementing several community development and assistance projects. The free health care being offered to communities at grassroots level is applauded and a testament that you remain a people’s army. Well done,” President Mnangagwa said.

“Modern school infrastructure are being constructed at Kuwadzana 2 High School in Harare, Tshino High School in Tsholotsho; Tsungai-Shumba Primary School in Nembudziya, Gokwe, St Charles Luwanga Secondary School in Chimanimani and Samanyika School in Nyanga, among others.

“These projects complement my Government’s thrust of ensuring quality education and learning environments for all students, no matter where they live.”

He also applauded the ZDF for supporting the Zimbabwe Republic Police in combating illegal activities along the country’s borders and assisting the Civil Protection Unit in search and rescue operations.

“In the case of memorialising our rich liberation heritage, it is commendable that the Ministry of Defence, in collaboration with other Ministries, Departments and Agencies as well as counterparts from the Mozambican Government, is constructing a monument and a health centre in the Massinga District of Inhambane Province in Mozambique. This is in memory and remembrance of our late National Hero, General Josiah Magama Tongogara.

“In the same spirit, a Memorandum of Understanding with Angola will see the construction of a similar monument and the preservation of mass graves of our fallen heroes, whose remains lie in Angola.”

President Mnangagwa said this year’s commemorations held under the theme: “Zimbabwe Defence Forces: Guaranteeing a Conducive Environment for the Attainment of Vision 2030”, aptly captured the important contribution that the ZDF must continue to make towards accelerating the realisation of the national vision.

He commended the ZDF for its unflinching commitment and dedication to safeguarding the territorial integrity of the country despite new types of security threats the world was witnessing.

“As we commemorate this year’s ZDF Day, the broader environment is characterised by glaring limitations in the international peace and security architecture. Further, among other new types of security threats, the world is witnessing an upsurge of terrorism and cross border crime, coupled with undue foreign interference in the internal affairs of countries, especially for us in the Global South and East. This brings to the fore, the need for robust military systems and Defence Forces that are continually evolving,” said President Mnangagwa.

He commended the coming of the South African National Defence Forces to the commemoration led by the Chief of the SANDF, General Rudzani Maphwanya and Malawian Defence Forces, led by the Deputy Commander of the MDF, Lieutenant General Alexander Jaffu, who were on a benchmarking visit.

“The participation of members of the Defence Forces from Sister Republics at our national events is a strong statement of our unbreakable people-to-people bonds,which transcend all spheres of our life, extending to the defence and military sector. Our ties are historic and were further strengthened during the fight for the liberation and independence of our respective countries. SADC is indivisible, united and one,” President Mnangagwa said.

The choice of Rufaro Stadium as the venue, for the first time in many years, he said, was significant.

“The choice of Rufaro Stadium invokes sentimental memories. It was at these historic grounds, on the eve of April 18, 1980, when the Union Jack was lowered and the Zimbabwean Flag hoisted. That symbolic act marked the birth of an independent and free Zimbabwe, it ushered us into a journey of yet again charting our own course and destiny. It was also in surrounding residential suburbs such as Mbare and Highfields where many of our citizens were brutalised for their resistance and rejection of the racist colonial administration. These neighbourhoods incubated and strengthened the resolve of many sons and daughters of Zimbabwe to wage the protracted liberation struggle for democracy, freedom and Independence,” the President said.

Despite the negative effects of illegal sanctions imposed by some Western countries, said President Mnangagwa, the ZDF had stood firm.

He commended the ongoing participation of allied students in ZDF training programmes, saying it enhanced regional military co-operation, synergies and inter-force operability.

“Beyond Africa, Zimbabwe is grateful for the long-standing support we are receiving from our fraternal friends and partners such as the People’s Republic of China, Russian Federation, India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Pakistan, in the form of training, exchange programmes as well as other forms of backing in defence and security spheres. They were with us in our quest to attain independence and freedom; they are with us today, they will remain our strong allies in the future,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said Zimbabwe, under the Second Republic, is a “friend to all and an enemy to none.”

“We firmly subscribe to diplomacy and dialogue as the sustainable route for the resolution of conflicts, disputes and differences. We are committed and stand ready to play our part for the realisation of the African Union quest to “Silence the Guns”. Presently, the Zimbabwe Defence Forces has officers deployed to United Nations Missions and other peace support missions under the mandate of the African Union. I congratulate these officers for raising our national flag high,” President Mnangagwa said.

The event was attended by First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa, Vice Presidents, Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi, Cabinet Ministers, Service Chiefs, diplomats accredited to Zimbabwe and senior Government officials.