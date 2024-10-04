Watch: Diamond Platnumz arrives in Harare ahead of Kadoma gig

Showbiz Reporter

Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz has touched down in Harare ahead of his much-anticipated performance at the Kadoma Music Festival tomorrow.

The award-winning artiste, accompanied by two of his young children, was welcomed at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by family friend Zodwa Mnkandla, director of Traverze Travel, alongside show organisers Dee Nosh and Tichaona Mharadze. After arriving, Diamond Platnumz was escorted to Mnkandla’s airport VIP lounge, The Lounge, for refreshments.

This marks Diamond Platnumz’s debut performance in Kadoma, where he will share the stage with Zimbabwean music heavyweights Jah Prayzah, Winky D, Alick Macheso, Gemma Griffiths, and Saintfloew.

Now in its third edition, the Kadoma Music Festival continues to grow in stature, attracting top-tier artistes from across the continent.