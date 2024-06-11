WATCH: Digital case management system spreads to magistrates’ courts

Judicial Service Commission officers interact with members of the public as they mark the 14th anniversary of the Commission’s independence from the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs in Bulawayo yesterday

Ashley Phiri/Trish Mukwazo, Chronicle Writers

THE Regional Magistrates’ Court yesterday temporarily halted its services in Bulawayo while judicial officers marched in the streets accompanied by the police to raise awareness about the upcoming Integrated Electronic Case Management System (IECMS).

Starting at the High Court building, the march ended at the Tredgold Building, home of the magistrates’ court.

The event marked the 14th anniversary of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC)’s independence and the upcoming implementation of Phase 4 of the IECMS, and ran under the theme “Phase 4 is coming: The Magistrates’ Courts going digital”.

This system focuses on enhancing judicial efficiency and accessibility through digital case management, e-filing, and technological solutions.

The IECMS is already fully operational at the Constitutional Court, Supreme Court, High Court, Labour Court, and the Sheriff’s Office. It is expected to be fully rolled out in phases at the magistrates’ court in January next year.

By modernising the judicial system, the JSC aims to provide easier and more transparent justice for all through this initiative.

In a statement to mark the 14th anniversary of the JSC’s independence from the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, JSC spokesperson, Mr Daniel Nemukuyu, said this year’s theme highlights the commission’s latest initiative to digitise operations across all magistrates’ courts in the country.

“As we celebrate our 14th year, we are excited to announce the fourth phase of the Integrated Electronic Case Management System that will be implemented on 1 January 2025. The magistrates’ courts will now go digital,” he said.

Phase 4, said Mr Nemukuyu, will see the full rollout of the digital case management system, e-filing, and other technological solutions to all magistrates’ courts nationwide, a critical step towards ensuring efficient, transparent, and accessible justice for all Zimbabweans.

“This year’s celebrations mark the commission’s continued efforts to modernise and improve the Zimbabwean judicial system,” he said.

“Over the past two years, the JSC has undertaken a comprehensive digital transformation of the judicial system, with Phases 1-3 of IECMS focusing on the superior courts,” said Mr Nemukuyu.

He said the day remains memorable to the JSC as it marked the complete separation of the administration of the affairs of the judiciary from the executive in compliance with the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

The IECMS can be accessed by people who have an account and can be used to track all aspects of a case life cycle, from initial filing through disposition and appeal.

Those who have data challenges can take advantage of court virtual and e-filing centres available at all courts in the country.

Members of the public engaged with court officials on JSC subjects while others inquired about opening IECMS accounts to better understand the technology.

Mrs Noluthando Ndiweni expressed her joy saying it was unusual to interact with such respected officers and share views with them.

“I am happy today because I now know that magistrates and prosecutors are not scary people at all. I have never been inside this building (Tredgold) because I have always been scared of it without knowing why,” she said.

“Today I got to understand that the people in there are human like me. They explained the IECMS to me and I’m happy that we are moving with the times as a nation.

“I welcome this initiative because it is time and cost-effective. I think it is even safer for some victims with sensitive cases because you don’t even have to be in the same room with someone who wronged you.”

Some individuals voiced their concerns about digitisation, stating their beliefs that it would not include those without access to connectivity.

By actively engaging with the public and promoting initiatives like the IECMS, the JSC is working to ensure a more efficient and equitable justice system for all Zimbabweans.