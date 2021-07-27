Watch: Dispirited Mbo Mahocs gets pleasant surprise from Mi Casa’s J’Something

Showbiz Reporter

Following the death of her brother, Thamsanqa “Thami” Mahonondo who died in September last year, media personality Mbo Mahocs has visibly not recovered from the loss that left her shattered.

From time to time, her fans console her as she constantly posts images of Thami and shares that she will be feeling low on her social media platforms.

Today was one of those days when she was emotional and as if Mi Casa’s J’Something read her mind, he, surprised her with a warm message telling her that she is special and advised her to expect a gift from Vodacom.

“Been feeling emotional this morning missing Thami and Vodacom decided to surprise me with J’Something with this special message and it cheered me up! Thank you,” wrote Mbo as she shared J’Something’s video clip.

She said the video on its own was more than special.

“This is more than enough already, but thank you for making me smile. I can’t wait! Look at God make me smile.”

This gesture has shown how simple acts of kindness go a long way. The home delivery is expected to be made between today and tomorrow and we cannot wait to see what Mbo will get from one of South Africa’s leading connectivity, digital and financial services company.