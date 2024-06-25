Watch: Djembe Monks shine at Zanzibar’s Kendwa Rocks Full Moon Party

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

Local Afro-Tribal house trio, Djembe Monks, recently dazzled audiences at the Kendwa Rocks Beach Hotel in Zanzibar, Tanzania, during their second appearance at the renowned Full Moon Party. Their performance underscored the infectious appeal of their music beyond Zimbabwe’s borders.

Comprising DJ Slimzar Wa Afrika, Emmanuel Rootzkollosal, and Khotso Seromolla Nare, Djembe Monks have not only captured hearts in Bulawayo but have also gained acclaim in countries like South Africa and Tanzania.

Reflecting on their Zanzibar experience, DJ Slimzar Wa Afrika expressed enthusiasm about the reception they received: “The reception at Kendwa Rocks was fantastic, especially since it was our second appearance at the party this year. It seems our popularity continues to grow, and we are thrilled about expanding our gig guide,” he shared.

Earlier in April, Djembe Monks also made waves at the 7th Bulawayo Shutdown gig, further cementing their status as a dynamic force in the Afro-Tribal music scene.

