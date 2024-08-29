WATCH: Doek and Slay: A much-needed escape for women across the country

Sipepisiwe Moyo, [email protected]

THE Doek and Slay event, initially a simple outing for women, has transformed into a powerful movement that offers a much-needed space for self-expression, empowerment and networking.

The event began in Harare and has since expanded to various cities throughout the country such as Bulawayo, Gweru, Masvingo, Kadoma and Mutare, with each iteration attracting a surge in attendance.

The event has become a sanctuary for women seeking refuge from societal pressures, providing a safe environment for joy, relaxation and uninhibited expression.

The event is a platform for self-determination, bringing together women of all ages and social classes.

Anesu Rwanga, the event’s organiser, was inspired to create the event after growing up in an environment where his mother was restricted in every aspect of her life.

“She wasn’t allowed to do many things and going to church was her only outing. Even going to the shops, she was restricted and my father did the grocery,” Rwanga said.

“This inspired me to create an event that celebrates women and their freedom, where they can express themselves and have fun.”

Rwanga added that the idea behind Doek and Slay was to support women by encouraging them to uplift and empower each other.

“We wanted to create an environment where women can come together, occasionally set aside a day to unwind and have fun and focus on their well-being. Our main objective is to provide a welcoming and open space for relaxation and socialisation.

“This programme also aims to foster a culture that values women. Attendees benefit from motivational speakers, networking opportunities and an abundance of enjoyable activities,” he said.

The large turnout of women at Doek and Slay events speaks volumes about the shared experiences many women face. Rwanga’s observations of his mother’s restrictions resonate with many women who attend the event, as they seek a break from similar challenges in a safe environment.

Many women from various backgrounds who attend this event echoed these sentiments, saying they find more joy and fulfilment when alone, away from the pressures and expectations of society.

Mercy Dube, a credit control officer, shared her reasons for attending the event: “I always attend the Doek and Slay event to refresh in an environment with ladies only. Free from the opposite gender, it’s a place where we can relax and unwind, away from the pressures of motherhood. Some nursing mothers even attend with their babies. I’ve always found it free, safe and a whole lot fun.”

Besides the entertainment provided by the artistes, Dube said that the event’s themes also make her look forward to attending the next one.

“Other than Enzo Ishall, who has been the best so far for the Bulawayo event, the music, dances and the diverse ways of presenting the theme are quite appealing. The ladies are always prepared to show up. I also get to scream all I want as I sing along and dance to the beautiful beats.”

A medical practitioner who preferred to remain anonymous expressed similar feelings.

“Attending the Doek and Slay event works as a therapy for me. I get to relax in a safe space and have fun with ladies. It’s a good opportunity for me to de-stress, have a good laugh and dance without anyone judging me,” she said.

Doek and Slay’s inclusion of business stalls has been an added value, allowing women to advertise and sell their products while enjoying the festivities.

Nompumelelo Chigwada, a make-up artist, revealed how the event had positively impacted her business.

“I don’t miss an opportunity to attend the Doek and Slay event, as my client base has increased through networking with women during the event. I also offer reduced prices for all services to the women I meet there,” she stated.

Thabisile Sibanda, a clothing shop owner, concurred.

“Interestingly, during the show’s intervals and at the food stalls while waiting for their orders, I get to interact with the ladies. I share information about my business and come Monday, I note an influx of followers on social media and receive a couple of messages from women I would have met at the event, showing just how impactful it is.”

Television personality, Mai Chisamba, who attended the recently over-subscribed Doek and Slay event in Harare this past weekend, urged women to support each other.

“To all the women, I urge you to stand on your own two feet and be self-dependent. Don’t fight over men who, at the end of the day, will reject you. Let’s be each other’s helper. Take this opportunity to network, exchange business cards and look out for each other,” she told those in attendance.

Singer and fashion designer, Feli Nandi, who has become a regular entertainer at Doek and Slay events, praised it, saying: “It’s a well-organised event that prioritises the safety and enjoyment of women. It’s a safe space for women to just be themselves, connect, network and fellowship.”

Rwanga said its success will lead to its expansion beyond Zimbabwe, with plans to launch in Cape Town, Zambia, the United Kingdom, Botswana and the United States of America.

“We started this as a movement, and we feel it should not be limited by borders. We are soon taking it to Cape Town, Zambia, the United Kingdom, Botswana and America,” he said.

Ultimately, Doek and Slay events have become more than social gatherings, empowering women to celebrate their freedom, connect with one another and support each other in a positive and uplifting atmosphere.