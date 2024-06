Lovemore Dube in Douala, Cameroon

THE nation’s hopes are pinned on Donald Takudzwa Chiyangwa in the men’s 400m final at 1600 hours here.

Nigerian Samuel Ogazi has the best time of 44.52 seconds while Boniface Mweresa has 44.96 seconds.

Chiyangwa’s time is 45.06 seconds this year.

Botswana’s Lee Eppie and Anthony Pesela are among some of the favourites.