WATCH : Dozens heed call for free eye and health check up

Dozens of people have responded to the Eye Camp organised by Honourable Raji Modi in conjunction with Modi Foundation, Youth Innovation Hub in partnership with Rugare Medical at Barham Green.

The first of six days of free healthcare has started with a good response.

There is an eye specialist Dr Finn from Denmark and this is an annual event where by they visit six community centres among them some in Hon. Modi’s constituency in Bulawayo South.

This has been going on since 2018.

Those with eye ailments will be assisted with free glasses while Rugare Medical is offering medical consultations and prescriptions on site.

Sinanzeni Moyo a nurse educator who usually works on these programmes with the Deputy Minister Modi, said the service is free and they will touch five other centres Sizinda, Makokoba, Belleville, Nketa and Hillside.

She said the response has been overwhelming with 300 people three hours after opening.