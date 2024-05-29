WATCH: Dream come true: Learnmore Jonasi wows AGT, receives golden buzzer from Terry Crews

From left to right - Learnmore Jonasi getting a hug from AGT host, Terry Crews as confetti rains down and Learnmore Jonasi performing at AGT

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

Zimbabwean funnyman Learnmore Jonasi captivated the American audience on the premiere of America’s Got Talent (AGT) Season 19 on Tuesday, earning a Golden Buzzer from his childhood idol, American actor and AGT host Terry Crews.

“Oh man, you changed my life,” Jonasi told Crews, overwhelmed with emotion.

“Is this a dream? Is this happening?” Jonasi exclaimed, jokingly asking Crews to “punch” him to confirm it was real.

Before the golden confetti showered him, sending Jonasi straight to the live rounds, he shared his admiration for Crews, which began during his childhood in Chimanimani, Zimbabwe. Jonasi fondly recalled watching Crews in the movie “White Chicks” with his grandparents and often mimicking Crews’ character’s signature moves.

“I used to mimic that all the time when I was a kid,” Jonasi said, adding that he aspired “to be like him when I grow up.”

In a heart-warming moment that will go down in AGT history, Crews bestowed the coveted Golden Buzzer upon a star-struck Jonasi after a hilarious stand-up routine that left the audience in stitches. The crowd went wild, and Jonasi, overcome with emotion, collapsed to the ground.

Backstage, Crews, a former football star, greeted Jonasi.

“I’m a big fan of yours,” Jonasi told him, stunned. “Good to see you, boy,” Crews replied, embracing him warmly.

“All the way from Zimbabwe. I used to watch you as a kid and you made — I’m here because of you,” Jonasi said.

Crews was honoured and promised to talk more with Jonasi later, but even their brief exchange left the comedian reeling.

“Wow. OK, alright. Nothing will top this, like I could go home now. I think I’m done,” Jonasi joked to producers.

Jonasi’s routine sent the audience and all four judges into a standing ovation. His unique blend of stand-up and physical comedy had everyone in stitches. With a cheeky grin, he amused the crowd with tales from his village, where even a traffic light installation became a photo-worthy event.

“We were so excited, we took photos with it!” he chuckled, leaving the judges and audience howling with laughter.

“We are so glad you’re here,” fellow comedian Howie Mandel praised him. “Let me just say something, stand-up comedy is hard enough as it is, but to come from another country where English isn’t even your first language, not only communicate with everybody but tickle everybody, make everybody laugh, make this a better place, you are truly amazing.”

Simon Cowell declared Jonasi “one of the funniest people we’ve ever had over the years.”

“I was laughing so much,” he said. “You were having the best time as well.”

“Learnmore, when you were backstage you were telling me that you were taking 14-hour bus trips to go perform for 5 minutes, and then having to take 14-hour bus trips back home. Brother, you will never have to go back home again because you are here with us forever,” Crews said before slamming the Golden Buzzer.

A shocked Jonasi dropped to his knees as the confetti fell around him. Crews made his way to the stage and happily embraced Jonasi. “I love you, brother,” he told him.

Backstage, Jonasi reflected on the surreal moment his dreams came true. “Oh man, you changed my life,” he told Crews. “I got to come to Zimbabwe and hang out with you,” Crews replied.

Jonasi’s exploits on AGT highlight how Zimbabweans are making significant impacts in the global creative space.

– @MbuleloMpofu