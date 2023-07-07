Watch: Dutch Cricketers in love with Zimbabwe

07 Jul, 2023 - 10:07 0 Views
0 Comments
Watch: Dutch Cricketers in love with Zimbabwe Netherlands batsmen Bas de Leede

The Chronicle

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

THE Netherlands cricket team has always made their passion and love for Zimbabwean fans known.
From the last time they visited the country prior to the 2023 World Cup Qualifiers, they declared their love for the ‘Castle Corner’ as Zimbabwe fans are affectionately known.

One song in particular has been their favourite. That song is “Munowapirei doro” and they have publicly declared their love for it.

http://Watch: Dutch Cricketers in love with Zimbabwe

Touching down in Zimbabwe for the Qualifiers, Netherlands’ opening batter, Max O’Dowd was humming his favourite song, and said couldn’t wait to hear it again from the fans.

Three weeks down the line, the Dutch did the near impossible and booked their spot in the World Cup after beating Scotland by four wickets and what better way to celebrate than singing your favourite song.

In the Netherlands’ team bus, celebrating their achievement, they were all up in song, singing their favourite, “Munowapirei Doro”.
“Zimbabwe, you’re a vibe,” they captioned the video on their Twitter page

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting