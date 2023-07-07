Watch: Dutch Cricketers in love with Zimbabwe

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

THE Netherlands cricket team has always made their passion and love for Zimbabwean fans known.

From the last time they visited the country prior to the 2023 World Cup Qualifiers, they declared their love for the ‘Castle Corner’ as Zimbabwe fans are affectionately known.

One song in particular has been their favourite. That song is “Munowapirei doro” and they have publicly declared their love for it.

Touching down in Zimbabwe for the Qualifiers, Netherlands’ opening batter, Max O’Dowd was humming his favourite song, and said couldn’t wait to hear it again from the fans.

Three weeks down the line, the Dutch did the near impossible and booked their spot in the World Cup after beating Scotland by four wickets and what better way to celebrate than singing your favourite song.

In the Netherlands’ team bus, celebrating their achievement, they were all up in song, singing their favourite, “Munowapirei Doro”.

“Zimbabwe, you’re a vibe,” they captioned the video on their Twitter page