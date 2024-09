Online Reporter

DYNAMOS female supporters are a good fraction in the 71-seater bus carrying fans from Harare for the Caf Confederation Cup second leg of the Caf Confederation Cup in Francistown this afternoon. Dynamos gave Orapa United with a 1-0 lead from the first leg.

Should they win or draw they will qualify fo the group stages which has an assured US$400 000. To reach this stage Dynamos beat Zesco 1-0 on aggregate last month.