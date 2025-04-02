Watch: earGROUND MEDIA celebrates 7 years of amplifying creative voices

Mthabisi Tshuma, Zimpapers Arts and Entertainment Hub

Arts entity, earGROUND MEDIA, recently marked a significant milestone, celebrating seven years of amplifying creative voices across Zimbabwe and Africa.

Since its establishment in 2018, earGROUND MEDIA has evolved into a premier platform for arts and culture, renowned for its insightful storytelling, exclusive content, and transformative live experiences.

Plot Mhako, founder of earGROUND MEDIA, reflected on the journey, noting that the past seven years have been instrumental in spotlighting emerging talent, fostering a dynamic artistic community, and championing the creative economy.

“The impact we’ve made goes beyond Zimbabwe. We’ve celebrated and promoted diverse artistic expressions across the African continent,” Mhako said.

As earGROUND MEDIA embarks on its eighth year, it remains committed to its mission of elevating creative expression and providing a platform where diverse artistic voices can thrive and be heard globally.

“Beyond storytelling and content creation, earGROUND MEDIA has become a transformative force in Zimbabwe’s creative landscape. As an innovative startup, we have been pivotal in amplifying the voices, talents, and stories of Zimbabwean and African creatives,” he added.

Mhako highlighted that Zimbabwe’s creative economy has long been constrained by limited access to resources, platforms, and professional development opportunities – especially for artistes in marginalised and remote communities.

“Many creatives struggle to monetise their talents and fully contribute to the economy due to a lack of entrepreneurial knowledge and industry exposure. earGROUND MEDIA is reshaping the creative landscape by offering ground-breaking solutions that connect artists with audiences and industry players,” Mhako said.

As the platform continues to evolve, earGROUND MEDIA remains dedicated to empowering the next generation of African creatives, ensuring their voices are heard both locally and internationally.