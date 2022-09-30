WATCH: English Brown flavour for Gamecocks

Fungai Muderere, Senior Sports Reporter

AFTER yet another five-star performance in Whawha colours when his side took on Chicken Inn at Luveve Stadium, Calum English-Brown dribbled into the hearts of many local football enthusiasts, a development that compelled Gamecocks head coach, Joey Antipas to reveal he wants the artistic footballer’s signature.

English-Brown (19) made his long-awaited Premiership debut when he starred for Whawha in their 3-2 loss to Cranborne Bullets at Gweru’s Ascot Stadium in March. At a time when Zimbabwean football has been crying out for young talented footballers, English-Brown has kept his foot on the pedal, proving to be a young football hero courtesy of his refined football performances.

No wonder, Antipas, a shrewd ex-Warriors gaffer reckoned: “Calum English-Brown is a very intelligent player, he is a quick thinking player. He has got pace and is a very young player who will mature with time. I can confirm, as Chicken Inn we are willing to take him on board.”

After the match that his side lost 1-0, the soft-spoken Legends Football Academy product revealed he was keen to make a move to bigger clubs.

“As long as they approach me, I will talk to them but the decision will not be entirely mine. If Highlanders or Chicken Inn come, I will go for it. If the offer is presented, we will have to negotiate.

“I have been enjoying my game so much, scoring and providing assists for my teammates which is a great thing,” said the former Zimbabwe Under-17 player who also had a playing stint in Germany.

Interestingly, prior to last weekend’s fixture between the two sides, English-Brown proved to be a thorn in the flesh for Gamecocks in a first leg tie that ended 3-0 in favour of Whawha.

It was the first defeat of the season for the Gamecocks.

It does not need any chameleonic caution to mention that English-Brown makes some intelligent passes, through balls and runs throughout the game. Here and there, he shows off his artistry with the ball before making a pass, much to the delight of the fans.

In their game against Cranborne Bullets, English-Brown made one particular run from the edge of his 18-yard box, twisted the first marker, dribbled through two defenders before laying off the ball to his winger whose cross led to the first goal of the match.

A video of that move once went viral on social media platforms.

As if that is not enough, he scored a brilliant goal against Bulawayo City in July at Barbourfields Stadium. It was a brilliantly taken free kick from outside the box and the goal was captured by Zimpapers Television Network.

The Gweru’s man of the moment, the white lion, who many in the City of Progress refer to as “Murugu wedu iShumba” has arrived with explosion and it remains to be seen where his awe-inspiring football skills will take him to, with Bulawayo most likely to be his next destination. – @FungaiMuderere.