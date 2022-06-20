WATCH: Enthusiasm as Detrimental State movie trailers awe fans

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

The release of three Detrimental State movie trailers has sparked amazement among film lovers who cannot wait any longer to view the full production.

Detrimental State is a production of NAS Pixels Creative Agency which is owned by Zimbabweans – musician, photographer and filmmaker Nkosiphile Sibanda aka Nkosi Nda and fashion designer and filmmaker Annie Gonyora-Sibanda aka Annie G and Smilo Yane, a Swazi filmmaker.

The crime drama features the crème de la crème in the film industry, among them, actor Sifiso Simamane who is affectionately known for his role as Captain Mthimkhulu on South Africa’s Uzalo soapie. It also stars Nkosi Nda, Annie G, Yane, Uzuri Sibanda, Sihle Mpumalanga-Zwane, Mayibongwe Mphikeli-Mamba, and Msizi Hlophe.

Watching the trailers, one is convinced that the drama will make its name not only in Eswatini and Lesotho where it was filmed, but regionally and even internationally.

Said Nkosi Nda: “We have released three trailers from Detrimental State and this was done to gauge how the audience would respond. We’re now finalising the premiere dates which we hope will be spread right across the region.”

The film is a story about two siblings who were born in a family of crime that is based in Lesotho. They relocate to Eswatini to start a new life, but trouble follows them.

“The thrill starts as they are caught in a crossfire in which the younger sibling dies. This is a story of love, revenge, and new beginnings,” said Nkosi Nda. – @mthabisi_mthire